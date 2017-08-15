General Electric Company (GE) Stock Is a Dog of the Dow

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) stock’s performance since 2000 contrasts sharply with its performance from 1981 to 2000.

From 1981 to 2000, under legendary CEO Jack Welch, GE’s stock exploded. It began January 1981 at $1.29 a share, and almost touched $60 a share in October 2000. This represents a monstrous 4,600% gain.

Impressive, you might say, but wasn’t this achieved during an unprecedented bull run? Yes, the rest of the market also did well, but GE still outperformed them by a long shot. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 952.2%, and the S&P 500 929.5%.

GE beat them by a factor of almost five. But look at its performance since then.

The stock fell 56%, while the market as a whole posted some gains: 68.3% for the S&P 500 and 101.4% for the Dow.

And that’s before you factor in inflation.

GE has been a Dog of the Dow since 2001.

GE hasn’t done much better in the short term, either. The stock is down 20.5% year-to-date, making it the worst-performing stock on the Dow Jones for 2017.

On July 21, the company released its second-quarter earnings, beating on revenue and earnings, but with sales down 12% from the same period last year.

This also was Jeffrey Immelt’s last earnings call as CEO. GE’s current boss, John Flannery, took charge on Aug. 1.

In early July, when GE stock was trading at $27 a share, a J.P. Morgan analyst predicted that the stock would fall to $22 because of all uncertainty over its future.

In March, I raised concerns over the company’s valuation. On several measures, GE stock traded at higher valuations than in December 2007, just months after the Dow peaked at over 14,000.

Since then, GE stock has lost about a seventh of its value, and is trading near 52-week lows.

Will GE Stock Bounce Back?

I often discuss valuations, which I consider arguably the most important thing in investing, and whether or not companies can meet the expectations these valuations set.

High valuations mean high expectations, and low valuations mean low expectations.

