WARNING: Liquid Glitter iPhone Cases Recalled for Severe Burns Risk

A number of liquid iPhone glitter cases have been recalled due to a severe burn risk.

Source: Ikea

The liquid inside the product can cause burns to the skin, prompting the recall of 275,000 of these products. MixBin Electronics sold the product, which has been available at Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ), Victoria’s Secret (NYSE: LB ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and other retailers.

There have been about two dozen incidents caused by the liquid iPhone glitter cases, 19 of which took place in the U.S. When the cases crack or break, the liquid can leak out and irritate the skin of its users.

The product was available for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7 from October 2015 through June 2017, and it looks like a snow globe with glitter floating inside the liquid. About 16 of the units came from Victoria’s secret.

The liquid iPhone glitter cases retailer for $15 to $65. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall Thursday, asking users to stop using the cases immediately and report their ownership of them to MixBin.

The manufacturer said that one user suffered “permanent scarring from a chemical burn,” while another sustained chemical burns and swelling on her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.

About 11,400 of these cases were sold in Canada, while another 400 were sold to iPhone owners in Mexico.

JWN stock grew 1.1% Thursday, LB shares fell 5.9% and AMZN stock fell 0.8%.