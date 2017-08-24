Why You Shouldn’t Count Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock Out

Admittedly, it’s a confusing time to be a Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) shareholder. Since closing at a year high of $32.50 on June 7, MU stock is currently down nearly 3.5%. Even more bizarre, Micron enjoyed an impressive third-quarter earnings performance.

The end result of that good work was a sizable decline in market value the following day. Is its phenomenal run finally shuttering, or is there still room for optimism?

I sympathize with the panic-sellers for a number of reasons. First, over the trailing year-and-a-half period, MU stock essentially tripled in value. Although the magnitude is far different, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) also benefited from the same semiconductor renaissance. Yet AMD hit a closing peak of $15.20 on Feb. 27. In the following trading sessions, AMD struggled to regain its former momentum. Even worse, AMD presently looks fragile.

Another reason for the profit-taking is the potential double-top formation at play. In the second-most recent bull rally for Micron stock, shares climaxed just above $36. That’s the most logical target for the bulls in this current market phase. However, MU consistently demonstrated frustration at the $32 level. Under standard technical analysis, Micron optimists are tiring, and are exiting at what they perceive is the best price possible.

When technology powerhouses Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) are also slogging through a weak August, it just makes sense to lighten the exposure to MU stock. While that’s a shrewd nearer-term strategy, I caution against holding the “sell” button for too long.

Don’t Ignore Growth Opportunities for MU Stock

Going back to the Q3 earnings report, the reason why Micron stock sold off harshly was lack of conviction. Although it was an outstanding beat, InvestorPlace contributor Vince Martin noted that financial profits from favorable semiconductor pricing hurts MU shares. The other big players in the NAND and DRAM markets — SK Hynix Inc (OTCMKTS: HXSCF ) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) — likewise see their profits rise.

At that juncture, “those majors build up capacity. Prices fall, and so do earnings, and so do shares. It’s a cycle that can play out in only a few quarters, as witnessed by the recent roller-coaster ride in Micron shares.”

Evidently, the markets view the earnings boost as a one-time event. Color commentator Jim Cramer also expressed the same opinion, wondering aloud if DRAM prices entered bubble territory. Additionally, Cramer worried about a potentially brewing supply glut and ramped-up competition.

But according to Martin, such thinking ignores the fact that “over half of DRAM sales come from server and specialty applications — both growing markets. Over 40% of NAND revenue comes from solid state drives (SSDs) and automotive/industrial.” As Nvidia will tell you, automotive demand for advanced memory chips is huge, and will only get bigger. To walk away completely from MU stock is to ignore already proven sales and earnings opportunities.

