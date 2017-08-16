Why Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Is Heading to $200

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) stockholders are understandably shaking their heads, watching NVDA stock fall as much as 7% Friday even though the semiconductor giant not only delivered a top- and bottom-line beat in its second-quarter earnings report, but also issued stronger-than-expected guidance.



Ahead of the quarter, the market was looking for confirmation that Nvidia, which some argue deserves to be in the FANG category, could assert itself to that level even more after posting more than 50% stock gains so far this year.

Despite increased competitive pressures from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ), NVDA did its job, crushing Q2 profit estimates by 31 cents. The company, nonetheless, fell victim to profit-taking, caused (in part) by geopolitical uncertainty.

Where Nvidia Stock Stands Today

From my vantage point, however, now’s a good time jump in, particularly for investors who have waited on the sidelines patiently for a better entry point. Indeed, while the forward price-to-earnings ratio at 42 might suggest NVDA is no bargain, the Q2 earnings-per-share beat by 31 cents (reported $1.01 vs. estimates of 70 cents) underscores the degree to which the company is being underestimated.

And with gross margins still rising, combined with growth in datacenter, automotive and gaming segments, Nvidia stock should reach $200 by year’s end, making this pullback a solid buying opportunity.

The Good With NVDA Earnings

Having defeated the FactSet consensus for earnings over the past eight quarters, Nvidia has clearly become a victim of its own success. How else can you explain that year-over-year revenue growth of 56% and EPS growth of a whopping 124% weren’t enough to send the shares higher? In the three months that ended June, second-quarter revenue came to $2.23 billion, 56% YOY, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion.

The company continues to enjoy breathtaking success in its gaming business, which accounts for more than 50% of total revenue. Gaming revenue surged 52% YOY during the quarter, reaching $1.19 billion. Revenues in the data center business were also strong, surging 175% YOY to $416 million. Elsewhere, the company saw OEM & IP revenues rise 54% to $251 million.

All told, second-quarter revenue total marked a growth acceleration from what Nvidia reported in the first quarter. And the company, which boosted its Q3 revenue guidance, sees no signs of slowing down. For the third quarter, NVDA expects revenue of $2.35 billion, which is well above Street estimates of $2.14 billion.

