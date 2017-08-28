Prepare Your Portfolio for Fall Volatility

U.S. stocks last week bounced a little, but all in all it remains a snoozy environment for stocks as corporate, central banking, political and geopolitical headlines continue to seem unable to move stocks in a meaningful way. As such, I continue playing my “less is more” card this August but with one leg have begun to protect the portfolio against a potential spike in volatility in the September-October period.

Over the weekend, I sent a special note to my clients and subscribers and reminded them of the following sports quote:

“Offense wins games but defense wins championships.”

Successful traders and investors are mostly concerned with playing defense, i.e. focusing on risk rather than on reward. From a seasonal and tactical perspective, this largely means staying out of choppy market periods and patiently waiting for trades with better odds to set up once again.

As a result of the recent choppiness in stocks and the marginal deterioration in market breadth, my proprietary market trend scanner algorithms now only have the technology and utility sectors of the S&P 500 in ‘near-term bullish’ mode while the rest of the sectors including the S&P 500 itself are in near-term bearish trends, albeit only marginally so.

To gain perspective, let’s flip through some charts of the major indices.



Click to Enlarge

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ) last week once more held its blue 100-day simple moving average and remains in the well-defined up-trend from the early 2016 lows. In my eye, there is little to do in the index at this juncture except for possibly buying some protective puts or put spreads for what seasonally tends to be a more volatile market environment in the September-October period.

Upside momentum as represented by the MACD oscillator at the bottom of the chart has been making a series of lower highs in recent months and while that alone is no catalyst to freak out and sell all stocks, it is worth noting and does marginally increase the probability of a 5% or more corrective move.

With implied volatility still very cheap (although the VIX making higher lows versus the July lows) buying portfolio protection is an attractive trade at this juncture.

