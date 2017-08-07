Ride the Bullish Trend in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock

It’s time to buy into a friendly trend both off and on the price chart in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). For investors that appreciate stronger risk control in a seasonally weak environment, however, a fully-hedged collar position on MSFT stock makes a good deal of sense for just a few pennies more. Let me explain.

Source: Shutterstock

Under the stewardship of CEO Satya Nadella, MSFT stock has flourished. Now the man behind the company’s solid reboot is moving past his highly successful “mobile-first” vision and putting artificial intelligence, or AI, high up on the list of mission priorities.

In an annual company filing just last week, Microsoft removed any mention of mobile first, cranked out references to AI on six occasions, put the budding technology into its corporate vision statement and noted:

“We believe a new technology paradigm is emerging that manifests itself through an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge where computing is more distributed, AI drives insights and acts on the user’s behalf, and user experiences span devices with a user’s available data and information.”

It sounds good to this strategist and looks good for Microsoft in our opinion. And mind you, that’s with the realization AI is enjoying its share of liberally-applied bullish buzz courtesy of Wall Street’s marketing machine.

Bottom line, AI is the type of growth market which could easily build into a secular trend from here. And given Microsoft’s competitive position and what the company has managed to do with its mobile-first vision under Nadella, I’d say it’s time to ride a good-looking trend off and on the price chart.

Microsoft Stock Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge Technically speaking, there’s not a lot to add on top of some recent analysis a couple weeks back. I personally remain bullish and for those thinking of buying MSFT stock, the market is offering a slightly better price within an established uptrend that shows little in the way of letting up.

Looking at the end of the week setup from this past Friday’s close, MSFT has formed a nice-looking hammer candlestick on the provided weekly chart. The bullish price action is the latest evidence Microsoft’s much friendlier price trend, since clearing its former all-time highs, remains intact.

Nothing is perfect, of course. In this instance, MSFT stock’s stochastics could be interpreted as a modest warning for investors looking to get long shares.

As mentioned prior, there are also macro reasons that are capable of coming to a head and seasonal bearish trends that might also potentially derail Microsoft shares.

Without getting too caught up in what could happen, simply trusting an existing and far from over-the-top bullish trend off and on the price chart in Microsoft looks like smart business when coupled with good risk management.

Next Page