Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Stock Isn’t Going to Make It

There have been no bigger causalities from the drop in oil prices than the deep water drillers. And the biggest casualty of all could be Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL ).

Oil prices have never fully recovered to their 2014 peaks, and the prolonged multiyear downturn has continued to zap SDRL and its rivals right in the pocket book. But while some of its competition has been navigating the waters successfully, Seadrill hasn’t been so lucky. And that comes from the firm’s massive debt load.

It seems for SDRL, that time is ticking for that debt load to finally eat the driller and its shareholders for lunch. And while there is a slight glimmer of hope, SeaDrill is very much toast. This isn’t the time to go gambling with shares.

Seadrill Kicks the Can

With oil hovering between $45 and $50 per barrel and the glut of crude not ending, it doesn’t make much sense for energy firms to tackle expensive deepwater projects. That’s a problem if you rent/own the high-tech equipment needed to tap the ultra-deepwater areas of the Gulf of Mexico or the North Sea. It’s particularly a major issue if you have more than $11 billion in debt.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that SDRL has cratered over the last two years and can now be had for less than a buck.

And it also shouldn’t come as a surprise that Seadrill is looking to restructure some of this debt to reduce that burden. While SDRL has been working hard with its creditors, Chapter 11 bankruptcy isn’t out of the question, and we supposed to hear the results of its efforts at the end of July. However, SDRL managed to kick the can on the negotiations.

Thanks to a re-upping of its $450 million credit facility, SDRL has extended its wheeling and dealing with creditors until Sept. 12.

For some, this has given hope that SDRL will be able to get a deal done and recover from its massive debt overhang. Part of that hope has come from the complexity of Seadrill’s obligations and company structure. There are a lot of moving parts — from billionaire John Fredriksen’s ownership to SDRL’s stakes in subsidiaries like Archer Ltd. and North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. (NYSE: NADL ). It’s a complicated deal.

And with that, some think that SDRL might pull it off and current shareholders could still see some equity after it’s all said and done.

