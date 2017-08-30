Under Armour Inc (UAA) Is Not Yet Done Reaping What It Sowed

At a certain point, every investor must acknowledge that a position has gone awry. Such recognition leads to the more important step of mitigating further damage. For Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ), I don’t think I could have warned my readers any more than I have. I had reservations about UAA stock when I first started covering it. Today, I have zero doubts Under Armour will cause more pain.

Source: Shutterstock

UAA had the best chance of reestablishing credibility in its second-quarter earnings report.

Wall Street wasn’t just looking for a beat against top-line and bottom-line expectations. They wanted an affirmation that the sport goods and apparel maker sparked a fresh vision in an ugly market. Instead, investors received the opposite message. Under Armour pared losses on earnings, and beat on revenues, but its forward guidance was awful.

As InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn points out, UAA stock is a troubled investment. The company announced a restructuring of its business, and a 9% workforce reduction. Reading between the lines (as Blankenhorn did), you can tell easily that Under Armour isn’t bringing its A-game. More worrisome for current shareholders, UAA is running out of ideas.

I’ve argued this before, but the sports endorsement market is absolutely insane. Whether it’s a star athlete or a team endorsement, only the biggest and the best can afford such “investments.” Thanks to their massive footprint, adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ) and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) can get away with mega deals. But even then, the majors demonstrated restraint in certain cases.

What’s undeniable is that Under Armour can’t throw cash around like it can afford to lose it, because it can’t.

Under Armour Made Too Many Aggressive Bets

In recent years, Under Armour has been very acquisitive in its sports endorsement pursuits. Many of the famous athletes you love (or hate) display their nifty UAA logos as they prance around in commercials. But as Lori Shaw, director at sports insurance broker Aon plc (NYSE: AON ) once stated, a superstar athlete “can have a significant impact on a corporation’s balance sheet, depending on how much revenue is tied to a specific celebrity.”

For UAA stock, management’s aggressive moves resulted in only temporary benefits. Unfortunately, the costs of those questionable endeavors are starting to haunt Under Armour. For example, over the past four years, long-term debt jumped from $48 million to $790 million. Meanwhile, its cash and equivalents fell from a robust $347 million to a now worrisome $166 million.

What did the sports-apparel maker get for its 1,546% increase in debt? Goodwill soared to a 375% gain to $580 million. Intangible assets increased to $640 million from $146 million in 2013. Taken into context, UAA has more than 31% of its total assets tied up with intangibles. Four years ago, the allocation was much more reasonable at less than 17%.

