Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) vs Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Every now and then I get emails from a web blogger who goes by the pen name Deep Throat reminding me of the accounting irregularities at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ), implying that BABA stock is a shady stock to buy.

Source: Flickr via UNClimateChange (Modified)

In fact, none of messages are reflect positively on the Alibaba stock price.

Ever since Herb Greenberg and Jim Chanos started fishing around Alibaba’s financial statements back in 2016, the additional risk presented by investing in BABA stock relative to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) became real. When the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission started investigating Alibaba’s accounting practices in 2016 — an investigation that’s still ongoing — the risk factor ramped up exponentially.

I’ve been a cheerleader of Jack Ma’s for a while now, so I’m not ready to jump off the bandwagon, but now whenever I see or hear from an Alibaba skeptic like Greenberg suggesting BABA stock is a dangerous trade, my ears perk up because where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire.

In my most recent article about Alibaba, I recommended three things it should do in the next 12 months. One of them was to buy Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI ), its Latin American equivalent in the world of e-commerce intermediaries.

Deep Throat’s latest comments have me thinking about the relative merits of investing in BABA stock versus other e-commerce alternatives including MELI, which is a much more apples-to-apples comparison than Amazon, at least when it comes to online retail because Amazon owns much of its inventory; Alibaba and Mercadolibre don’t.

BABA’s Gross Merchandise Volume

In the most recent 12 months ended March 31, 2017, Alibaba’s total GMV was $547 billion. Meanwhile, Mercadolibre’s GMV for the 12 months ended December 31, 2016, was $8 billion or less than 2% of Alibaba’s GMV, and growing at 12.6% year-over-year, 920 basis points less than Alibaba.

On a per-share basis that works out to $223.36 for BABA and $181 for MELI. However, if you divide Mercadolibre’s 2016 GMV of $8.0 billion by its 2016 revenue of $844.4 million, you get 10.6%. If you do the same with Alibaba — $565.1 billion divided by $17.2 billion — you get 3% or one-third the revenue sold through its various e-commerce sites.

More importantly, as far as I know, Mercadolibre doesn’t have any accounting issues that have caught the attention of the SEC.

Next Page