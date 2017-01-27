Samsung (SSNLF) Expected to Launch Galaxy S8 on March 29

With the official Galaxy Note 7 battery review out of the way, everyone has been waiting for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) to release the new Galaxy S8. Samsung still isn’t saying anything, but clues have been building that it will be later than normal. Now VentureBeat says it has the first photos of the elusive smartphone as well as an exact Galaxy S8 launch date.

Samsung’s well-publicized disaster with the Galaxy Note 7 had a big ripple effect on the Galaxy S8.

First, the company had to identify — without question — what had caused Galaxy Note 7 batteries to burst into flames. Then it had to pinpoint a fail-safe solution to the problem. After that, it had to hold an event where it publicly reviewed its findings and outlined the steps it had taken to ensure it never happens again. That event took place last week.

Galaxy S8 Launch Pushed Back by Battery Concerns

As part of the battery investigation, Samsung also had to take measures to ensure the Galaxy S8 would not have similar problems, and that would have involved delayed finalization of the battery and related components. And you can bet the company has taken testing of the battery on its new flagship smartphone to new levels.

As a result, it seemed likely the Galaxy S8 launch date would be pushed from it’s traditional Mobile World Congress unveiling in February. Samsung confirmed this during last week’s event.

The Guardian, citing anonymous sources close to Samsung, pointed to a late March release date. Yesterday, VentureBeat’s Evan Blass claimed to have specifics, saying the Galaxy S8 launch will take place at a Samsung Unpacked event in New York City on March 29.

Galaxy S8 Details

The VentureBeat report also includes many technical details about SSNLF’s new flagship handset(s), including photos.

As has been speculated, it appears that this year both Galaxy S8 smartphones will feature a curved “Edge” Super AMOLED display, but both will also lose the Home button so nearly the entire front is display — the camera remains at top. As a result, even though the overall dimensions stay roughly the same, both new smartphones will have larger displays than the Galaxy Note 7: 5.8-inches and 6.2-inches.

The fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back, and high tech biometrics are supplemented by an iris scanner. The charge port is the new USB-C standard, base storage moves to 64GB (with SD card expansion still offered) and unlike Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Samsung will reportedly keep the headphone jack.

