Pandora Media Inc (P) Earnings: 10 Things to Know About Q4

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P ) has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Here are a few things to know about Pandora Media Inc’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year.

The company reported losses per share of 13 cents for the fourth quarter of 2016.

This is down from its earnings per share of 4 cents from the same time last year.

However, it did beat out analysts’ estimate, which had P reporting losses per share of 21 cents for the quarter.

Revenue reported by the music streaming company in the fourth quarter of the year was $392.60 million.

The company’s revenue from the fourth quarter of 2015 was $336.16 million.

Wall Street was expecting the company to report revenue of $374.24 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Pandora Media Inc reported an operating loss of $82.29 million in the fourth quarter of the year.

Its operating loss from the same period of the year prior was $19.53 million.

Net loss reported by the music streaming company for the quarter was $90.01 million.

The company’s net loss during the same time last year was $19.41 million.

Pandora Media Inc also updated its guidance in its recent earnings report. For the first quarter of 2017, the company is expecting revenue to be between $310 million and $320 million. Wall Street is expecting revenue of $341.74 million for that period.

For the full year of 2017, Pandora Media Inc is looking for revenue to range from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Analysts are expecting the music streaming company to report revenue of $1.67 billion for the year.

P stock was up 3% as of Friday morning.