What Would It Take to Kill Tesla Stock?

The real story in Elon Musk’s latest stunt is hiding in plain sight

By Ashley Magnifico

I’ll say this of Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLAformer chairman Elon Musk: He always manages to keep his companies in the news.

Forget Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) or even Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) earnings … look how Musk is provoking the SEC yet again, sending Tesla fanboys rushing to his defense.

Supposedly, the story here is Musk publishing yet another ill-advised Tweet. Because he agreed to SEC pre-approval — but failed to run it by his regulators — Musk is likely to get held in contempt of court.

It’s unclear whether Musk realizes that TSLA stock’s Regulation D status is at risk. Although eagle-eyed TSLA watchers are starting to pick up on it:

Nonetheless, TSLA is trading flat on the news. It’s a clear signal from the market: “SEC drama is a non-issue.”

After all, even if you or I decide to dump Tesla stock on news like this, there’s one thing to keep in mind. There are 115 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with TSLA exposure, according to ETF.com. Not just funds like PowerShares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), either … the biggest holders are actively managed.

And fund managers are not likely to care about all these Elon side-shows. (Which could be why TSLA stock is holding up today, for instance.)

It would take a truly ugly breakdown in the fundamentals to get TSLA dropped from fund lineups.

And as always, it comes down to production.

Well, frankly, if you look back at that tweet … it leaves a little bit to be desired.

Bottom Line on Tesla Stock

Ultimately, this is all happening because Musk is insisting on 2019 production at the upper end of the guidance range: 350,000–500,000 cars.

Why not let his company speak for itself? Again and again, Musk decides to resort to these dramatic displays to prop up a $300 stock.

So, let’s log off Twitter and see what actually lies “behind the curtain.” If Tesla still can’t get its production in gear (so to speak), well … look out below.

As of this writing, Ashley Magnifico did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

