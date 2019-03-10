Nvidia Joins Bidding for Israeli Chipmaker Mellanox: Report

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) has submitted an bid to buy Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX ), according to a report Sunday on the Israeli financial news outlet Calcalist’s website.

Nvidia would be competing with Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) which has already offered $6 billion for the Israeli company, Calcalist said. It cited estimates that Nvidia would pay at least 10% more than the price offered by Intel. The report speculated that Nvidia would have an advantage in securing regulatory approval in the U.S. and China as Intel and Mellanox control the market for InfiniBand technology, a networking communications standard commonly used in supercomputers.

Mellanox makes chips and other hardware for data center servers that power cloud computing, did not comment, according to Reuters. Nvidia officials could not be reached for comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Mellanox released its fourth-quarter results in January, reporting revenue of $1.09 billion for 2018, $290.1 million of which was in the final quarter of the year.

In October, CNBC reported that Mellanox hired a financial adviser in response to takeover interest from at least two companies. The following month, the business news channel reported that Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX ) had retained Barclays to advise on a bid to acquire Mellanox. MLNX stock has gained more than 52% since the mid-October report while the Nasdaq Composite index has lost just under 1%.

