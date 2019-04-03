Ad Agency Deals: Accenture Interactive Buying Droga5

Accenture Interactive (NYSE: ACN ) has announced that it is buying creative agency Droga5.

Accenture Interactive isn’t revealing any of the financial details of the deal, which means we don’t know how much it is paying for Droga5. Droga5’s work include advertisements for Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Prime Video, Tourism Australia, The New York Times (NYSE: NYT ), Dine Brands’ (NYSE: DIN ) IHOP and Game of Thrones.

David Droga, the founder and Creative Chairman of Droga5, will continue to remain with the company following the acquisition. The company will also be keeping Sarah Thompson as its global CEO and Bill Scott as the CEO of its UK business once the deal closes.

Accenture Interactive’s acquisition of Droga5 will also have it gaining a large amount of employees as well. The advertising agency currently has a total of about 500 employees working for it. These employees are spread out between its businesses in New York and London.

“We’re excited to work with David Droga and his team of brand strategists and creative minds to further our ambition to improve the full human experience with brands,” Brian Whipple, CEO of Accenture Interactive, said in a statement. “As we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Accenture Interactive, joining forces with Droga5 will be a game-changing milestone for us and the industry as we continue to assemble the right mix of capabilities for the modern-day marketer.”

ACN stock was up 1% as of Wednesday afternoon.

