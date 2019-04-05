Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Music Passes Spotify Paid Subscriber Count in U.S.

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a win for Music over Spotify (NYSE: SPOT ). Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Paid Subscribers: Recent talk claims that Apple Music has beaten out Spotify for paid subscribers in the U.S., reports BGR. According to anonymous sources, Music is now sporting 28 million paid subscribers in America. This gives the company a 2 million lead over Spotify. The source of this rumor claims that Music passing Spotify actually took place earlier this year. When it comes to global paid subscribers, Spotify is still beating out AAPL’s music streaming service.

Federation Square: AAPL is not moving forward with plans to open a store in Australia’s Federation Square, MacRumors notes. The company was planning to open a store in the area, but wasn’t allowed to move forward with demolition plans. The demolition rejection was due to the “unacceptable and irreversible detrimental impact on the cultural heritage significance of Federation Square,” tearing down the building would have.

AI Hire: Apple is beefing up its AI efforts with a recent hire from Google, reports 9to5Mac. The tech company now has Ian Goodfellow on its payroll. Goodfellow was previously working at Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google and developed general adversarial networks for AI. His official role at AAPL is Director of Machine Learning in the Special Projects Group.

