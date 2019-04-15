To receive further updates on this iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of Power Options Weekly today.
This morning, I am recommending a bullish trade on iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ), the Chinese-based online-entertainment services provider.
Last week I mentioned that there was optimism around trade talks between the U.S. and China. While those talks won’t directly affect IQ, they might benefit the Chinese economy. I also like IQ because it is a tech company, and the technology sector has been strong lately.
Overlap Between Tech and China
Last week I talked about the appearance of a “golden cross” on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. For more details on this technical indicator, I recommend seeing my previous recommendation. The important thing to note is that the golden cross has been a good indicator of short-term performance as in the past. The market has risen over the following month about 75% of the time after a golden cross forms since 1980.
IQ, being a tech company on the Nasdaq, may benefit from this, and it will also benefit from any optimism surrounding the Chinese economy. There has been a lot of concern over slowing growth in China, and a trade deal with the U.S. would likely give the country a much needed boost.
While I remain skeptical about how well-enforced any trade agreement would be, I also think any easing of tensions would be positive.
Rising Toward Resistance at $25
If we look at the daily chart for IQ, we see resistance at $25 developing. But IQ has also been making higher lows. If it moves to retest resistance at $25, the call options I’m recommending should rise in value. That means we don’t actually need IQ to overcome resistance to collect profits.
Daily Chart of iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) — Chart Source: TradingView
If the optimism around China’s economy continues to improve, investors could feel more optimistic about IQ’s prospects. A stronger economy could lead to more subscribers for IQ, and that would push the stock higher. For that reason, I’m recommending a bullish call option on IQ this morning.
Buy to open the iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) June 21st $25 Calls (IQ190621C00025000) at $1.60 or lower.
