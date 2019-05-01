Mother’s Day 2019: 10 High-Tech Gifts Your Mom Will Love

Mother’s Day 2019 is on Sunday, May 12. Mark it on your calendar because the clock is ticking and the number of shopping days left is quickly winding down.

This year, it might be a good idea to skip the flowers and brunch (okay maybe not the brunch) and consider something that doesn’t always make it onto the typical Mother’s Day gift shopping list … like a high-tech gadget. It’s not just dads that are into technology.

We’ve put together a list of 10 gadgets that moms might love — 10 of the hottest high-tech gadgets for Mother’s Day 2019.

Nixplay Seed Wave Wi-Fi Photo Frame

Source: Nixplay

The $249.99 Nixplay Seed Wave makes a great gift for a mom who loves to be surrounded by photos of her family and friends — even if they live far away. It’s even better if she loves music.

This is a 13-inch widescreen Wi-Fi connected digital photo frame. Photos look great on the big display. Because it’s Wi-Fi connected, invited friends and family can upload photos to share, from anywhere in the world. Mom can even connect to her favorite social media accounts for photos. Discretely hidden on the back of the Seed Wave is a Bluetooth speaker with a pair of 5W speakers, perfect for streaming music.

Lemuro

Source: Lemuro

If mom likes using her iPhone to take pictures, but wishes Apple (NASADQ: AAPL ) was a little more adventurous with its camera technology, there’s a great new option in Lemuro lenses.

The company offers a range of premium optical lenses — including wide angle, telephoto and macro options — that make the iPhone’s camera far more capable. Simply attach a Lemuro lens onto the custom case, and the iPhone’s camera gets an instant upgrade. The lenses themselves (starting at $85) are made of aluminum with precision optics, and are engineered in Germany. The company offers a range of stylish Photo Cases (starting at $29.00), which are available in brilliant colors and varying finishes.

Apple Watch Series 4

Source: Apple

Smartwatches make great gifts, and the most popular choice continues to be the Apple Watch.

The latest Apple Watch Series 4 is stylish, powerful and benefits from a display that’s larger, more detailed and brighter … without making the smartwatch itself larger. Besides health and fitness capabilities, room to store hours worth of music and the ability to run apps, the Apple Watch Series 4 ($399+) has the benefit of a built-in ECG test.

Casetify Apple Accessories

Source: Casetify

If your mom already owns an Apple device like an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, an accessory to dress it up makes a great gift.

Casetify carries an incredibly huge selection of options to change up the look of her favorite Apple device, often while offering protection as well. They are also affordable, often costing less than Apple’s own versions.

Buckle and Seam Bag

Source: Brad Moon

Does your mom love the look and feel of leather bags? I’ve reviewed a few offerings for Forbes from Buckle & Seam, including this messenger bag, which is ideal for carrying a laptop in style.

Buckle & Seam bags may be a little more expansive than the ones off the shelf, but they are very well made with premium materials, and offer customization options like being able to choose from the interior lining pattern and adding a monogram. In addition, products made by this company help support the education of girls in Pakistan, so you can feel even better about giving one as a gift.

Nanoleaf Canvas

Source: Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf Canvas is one of my current tech obsessions. I have these panels all over my office walls. They’d make a great choice as a gift for mom as well. These are high-tech smart lights that do all the expected cool stuff like respond to voice commands from Siri, Alexa or Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google Assistant.

But Nanoleaf’s Canvas smart lights are square panels that interlock and mount to the wall, forming patterns. They can pulse to music, and respond to touch as well. You can pick up a starter kit for $249.99 that includes everything needed, including nine light squares.

Kobo Forma eReader

Source: Kobo

Many moms would like nothing better than to be able to escape the craziness of work and family life for an hour, and curl up with a glass of wine and a good book. While your first impulse may be a Kindle eReader from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), the best eReader I’ve ever tested is the new Kobo Forma.

The $279.99 Kobo Forma is thin, light and stylish, with a huge display that is razor-sharp. Page turns can be done with swipes or using its physical buttons. It’s waterproof, making it safe for use around the pool, beach or in the bath tub. With integrated Overdrive support, eBooks can be borrowed from public libraries directly from the Forma. And thanks to a recent partnership with Walmart (NYSE: WMT ), its easier than ever to buy Kobo eBooks in-store as well as online.

ICEMULE Jaunt Cooler

Source: ICEMULE

Everyone can use a good cooler, but not everyone wants to be lugging around a huge chest that weighs a ton and looks like military surplus.

ICEMULE has a high-tech cooler option that keeps four bottles of wine cold for 24-hours, can be worn comfortably as a backpack, rolled up when not in use, and is also available in fashionable colors. The $69.95 Icemule Jaunt features an integrated air valve, so it can be inflated for extra insulation and comfort, then deflated when it’s ready to be stashed away.

myBOOM Customized BOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker

Source: Ultimate Ears

You can make mom feel like a celebrity and give her the gift of premium portable audio. Ultimate Ears has a well-deserved reputation for making some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers around. They sound great, look great, have long battery life and they’re waterproof.

For a $30 premium over the price of the company’s Boom 3 speaker (bringing the total to $179.99), myBOOM Studio lets you completely customize its look, including the speaker mesh fabric. You also get to add 20 characters of text to the speaker.

Mom will have to wait three to four weeks for delivery, but you’ll have a picture of her customized BOOM 3 speaker to slip in a card from myBOOM Studio in the meantime.

Cotodama Lyric Speaker

Source: Cotodama

Finally, another recent review of a product that impressed was a Wi-Fi (not Bluetooth) wireless speaker.

The Cotodama Lyric Canvas isn’t cheap. In fact, at $1,700 it’s pretty expensive. But it sounds good and, most importantly, it becomes actual artwork. The Lyric Canvas is connected to an internet database with lyrics to over 2 million songs.

As music plays, the speaker displays those lyrics in various ways on its chalkboard-like black display. It’s inspirational decor, but a high-tech version that changes with the music.

