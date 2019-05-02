Starbucks Color Changing Cups Fly Off Store Shelves

Starbucks color changing cups are a thing now, but good luck getting your hands on them.

Source: Shutterstock

The new item from Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is incredibly popular with the chain’s customers. So much so that there are already reports of them selling out in several locations. That’s making it hard for customers to actually get these cups for themselves.

If you are lucky enough to find the Starbucks color changing cups at your local store, you may want to go ahead and buy them. The company is charging $16.95 for a set, which includes five cups of different colors, as well as straws and lids to go with them.

If you miss out on the chance to buy the Starbucks color changing cups, then there’s always secondary sellers. Unfortunately, you’ll have to pay a premium. Packs of the cups are already going for as much as $60 on eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY ).

Here are some reactions to the Starbucks color changing cups from Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users.

“If y’all love iced coffee like i do, Starbucks has the cutest color changing cup!! when you add cold liquid in the cup it changes color !!!!”

“Some bitches are really calling like 8 different starbucks to ask for the color changing cups. it’s me. i’m bitches.”

“Yee haw. Broke ass bitch. But I got some of those cool ass color changing cups from Starbucks for mum and I so I’m pretty fucking pumped about that 😂”

“Tell me why all of El Paso’s Starbucks is sold out of the new Color Changing cups like…. THE WHOLE CITY 😦 like im really upset >:( “

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.