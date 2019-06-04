4 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell Now  

The bulls have had their fun, pushing the major averages relentlessly higher over the month to date, fueled by a “new” agreement on border security with Mexico (which removed the threat of fresh tariffs) as well as a sudden dovish turn by the Federal Reserve (keeping cheap money hopes alive).

But for the second day running, the bears are pulling stocks back from their intra-day high — a sign that higher prices are bringing supply in instead of encouraging more buying. A pullback seems likely now just as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed back up and over its 50-day moving average. A bit of a shame, that.

Already, several key Dow components are rolling over and going limp. Here are four stocks to sell now:

Boeing (BA)



Click to Enlarge

There remains no end to Boeing’s (NYSE: BA ) malaise, with the 737 MAX fleet still grounded, questions growing about the pace of the 737 production line in light of this, and the ongoing threat of fallout from the U.S.-China trade spat. Shares of this stock to sell have bonked on overhead resistance from the 200-day moving average, setting up a retest of critical support near the $340-a-share level.

The company will next report results on July 24 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.89 per share on revenues of $19.9 billion. When the company last reported on April 24, earnings of $3.16 missed estimates by three cents on a 2% decline in revenues.

Disney (DIS)



Click to Enlarge

Despite the heralded opening of Disney’s (NYSE: DIS ) Galaxy’s Edge at the Disneyland theme park this month, and an upcoming Star Wars movie, Disney shares are rolling over after hitting resistance from their late April highs. Watch for a move to fill the gapped jump seen in April, setting up a test of the 200-day moving average near $117 — which would be worth a decline of nearly 15% from here.

The company will next report results on August 6 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.78 per share on revenues of $21.5 billion. When the company last reported on May 8, earnings of $1.61 beat estimates by four cents on a 2.6% rise in revenues.

Home Depot (HD)



Click to Enlarge

Next on our list of stocks to sell, shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD ) have formed a “bearish engulfing” candlestick pattern today, rising to a new rally high above the $200-a-share level and to trade below the prior day’s range. This is an extremely negative sign, and sets the stage at the very least for a test of the 200-day moving average.

The company will next report results on August 20 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $3.09 per share on revenues of $31 billion. When the company last reported on May 21, earnings of $2.27 beat estimates by eight cents on a 5.7% rise in revenues.

United Technologies (UTX)



Click to Enlarge

Last on our list of stocks to sell, United Technologies (NYSE: UTX ), which has ties to the aviation sector as well as manufacturing activity, has sliced like a hot knife through butter through its 200-day moving average. This returns shares to levels not seen since early March and puts an end to a five month head-and-shoulders reversal pattern that traces a price target near $109 — which would be worth a decline of 11% from here.

The company will next report results on July 23 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.04 per share on revenues of $19.4 billion. When the company last reported on April 23, earnings of $1.91 beat estimates by 19 cents on a 20.5% rise in revenues.

As of this writing, the author held no positions in the aforementioned securities.