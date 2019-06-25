Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals Launches: 10 Things to Know

Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals is a new service that just launched.

Here’s what to know about the new Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) store.

As the name implies, this is a store for professionals in the beauty industry.

This means is carries products that will be relevant to salons and stylists.

The new Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals includes several different categories for customers to shop in.

This includes Hair Color, Hair Care, Styling, Hair Tools, Treatments, Nails and Salon Accessories.

Professionals in the beauty industry will have to submit their beauty license to gain access to all of the benefits of the new store.

The new Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals is part of the company’s Amazon Business service.

This service provides businesses with discounts on bulk orders if they sign up for an account through the e-commerce company.

The launch of the new Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals is a bad sign for rival beauty companies.

This has resulted in some of them seeing their stocks move today.

That includes Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH

You can follow this link to check out the new Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals for yourself and see if it will fit your needs.

AMZN stock was down 1%, ULTA shares started out down, but have now recovered. SBH stock was also down this morning, but is now up 2% as of noon Tuesday.

