Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals Launches: 10 Things to Know

Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals Launches: 10 Things to Know

The store requires a beauty license

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 25, 2019, 12:04 pm EDT

Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals is a new service that just launched.

Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals Launches: 10 Things to Know
Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what to know about the new Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) store.

  • As the name implies, this is a store for professionals in the beauty industry.
  • This means is carries products that will be relevant to salons and stylists.
  • The new Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals includes several different categories for customers to shop in.
  • This includes Hair Color, Hair Care, Styling, Hair Tools, Treatments, Nails and Salon Accessories.
  • Professionals in the beauty industry will have to submit their beauty license to gain access to all of the benefits of the new store.
  • The new Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals is part of the company’s Amazon Business service.
  • This service provides businesses with discounts on bulk orders if they sign up for an account through the e-commerce company.
  • The launch of the new Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals is a bad sign for rival beauty companies.
  • This has resulted in some of them seeing their stocks move today.
  • That includes Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH).

You can follow this link to check out the new Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals for yourself and see if it will fit your needs.

AMZN stock was down 1%, ULTA shares started out down, but have now recovered. SBH stock was also down this morning, but is now up 2% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/06/amazon-beauty-store-for-professionals-launches/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?