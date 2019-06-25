Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals Launches: 10 Things to Know

Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals is a new service that just launched.
Here’s what to know about the new Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) store.
- As the name implies, this is a store for professionals in the beauty industry.
- This means is carries products that will be relevant to salons and stylists.
- The new Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals includes several different categories for customers to shop in.
- This includes Hair Color, Hair Care, Styling, Hair Tools, Treatments, Nails and Salon Accessories.
- Professionals in the beauty industry will have to submit their beauty license to gain access to all of the benefits of the new store.
- The new Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals is part of the company’s Amazon Business service.
- This service provides businesses with discounts on bulk orders if they sign up for an account through the e-commerce company.
- The launch of the new Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals is a bad sign for rival beauty companies.
- This has resulted in some of them seeing their stocks move today.
- That includes Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH).
You can follow this link to check out the new Amazon Beauty Store for Professionals for yourself and see if it will fit your needs.
AMZN stock was down 1%, ULTA shares started out down, but have now recovered. SBH stock was also down this morning, but is now up 2% as of noon Tuesday.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.