Cloudflare Outage: Why Discord Was Down Today

A Cloudflare outage on Monday resulted in the Discord and several other services going down.

Source: Shutterstock

The Cloudflare outage started at 7:34 a.m. Eastern Time and went on for about an hour before the issue was taken care of. According to the company, the outages were the result of route leak from an internet provider. Cloudflare doesn’t name who this internet provider was.

With the Cloudflare outage came several websites and service that were experiences issues. Discord, a messaging service with a focus on gamers, was among those that was having problems. During this time, the service and the company’s website were inaccessible.

Here’s Cloudflare’s official statement about the outage, as obtained by The Verge.

“Earlier today, a widespread BGP routing leak affected a number of Internet services and a portion of traffic to Cloudflare. All of Cloudflare’s systems continued to run normally, but traffic wasn’t getting to us for a portion of our domains. At this point, the network outage has been fixed and traffic levels are returning to normal.”

It wasn’t just Discord that was having problems thanks to the Cloudflare outage. Other companies that were struggling from the problem include Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ), Reddit and more.

While many of the services that use Cloudflare have been having trouble, those problems should be clearing up soon. Users that still run into problems while trying to use services today should just be patient and wait to see if it starts working again soon.

