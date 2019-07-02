Can the Momentum of Square Stock Continue?

Square Stock’s Ecosystem Is Growing

Square was co-founded in February 2009 by Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ). This innovative financial services company has expanded quickly, with its unique dongles for mobile phones that enable virtually everyone to accept credit-card payments.

Square has come a long way since its more humble beginnings. Although SQ started as a payments company, in recent quarters it has introduced a range of software, hardware and apps for small businesses and individual clients. Square’s ecosystem also includes business loans, payroll services, point-of-sale solutions, and omnichannel commerce.

For example, SQ’s peer-to-peer mobile payments product, Cash App, has more than 15 million monthly active customers. Square charges businesses that accept Cash App payments 2.75% per transaction.

Management would like to see Cash App become more like a traditional bank whose core customers are small businesses as well as individuals. As the younger generations especially are making a drastic shift to using electronic payments, Square would like to benefit from that growth.

Indeed, SQ has recently applied to become a traditional bank. Becoming a bank could jump-start Square’s long-term growth, eventually driving SQ stock higher.

In other words, through various growth initiatives, SQ is now aiming to become a major player in the fintech apps sphere as well as a small business platform that offers a wide range of services.

When Square acquires a new client, it may be able to sell other services to the client. Therefore, the future of SQ stock is partly dependent on the number of new clients it can attain and partly on the range of services it can offer.

Released on May 1, its most recent earnings report and accompanying shareholder letter provide a good overview of the growth of its service offerings. Square’s business model is evolving as the global payments space develops.

The Fundamentals of SQ Stock

Clearly, SQ is expanding its services and merchant ecosystem across different channels, and many growth investors are bullish about the long-term outlook of Square stock. However, they need to examine how each business that Square is now creating will contribute to its bottom line.

While SQ currently enjoys a head start in serving small businesses, Wall Street has some questions about whether it can maintain that growth. If the U.S. economy slows, Square’s growth may start to decelerate rather quickly.

As a company that was founded in 2009, Square has not yet lived through an economic downturn. In other words, if the U.S. economy stalls, investors do not yet know how Square’s management will respond. Additionally, since most of Square’s customers are small businesses, which tend to be more vulnerable to economic hardships,Wall Street does not yet know how SQ stock may react if the economy sours.

Moreover, not every area Square expands into will necessarily produce easy profits for the company. And unless SQ increases its revenue, Wall Street may not be too forgiving of the high valuation of SQ stock. Therefore, I’d urge long-term investors to be cautious about Square stock at its current levels.

In investing, it is not enough to personally like a potential product or service offering; instead, investors should also search for companies that have catalysts which can drive the value of their stocks higher.

But many analysts are now expressing doubts over Square’s expansion into lending and questioning whether SQ is taking on too much risk.Another area of potential concern is the declining growth of its transaction fees, which still generate the majority of its revenue. Square’s shifts toward subscription and services revenues may not make up for the decelerating growth of its transaction fees.

Square’s most recent earnings report showed that the company’s gross-payment volume grew a relatively modest 27% year-over-year (YoY) to $22.6 billion, causing Wall Street to become concerned about the outlook of Square stock. However, Square’s gross revenues increased 43% YoY to $959.36 million.

Yet SQ stock’s quarterly net loss was $38 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a loss of $24 million, or 6 cents per share a year ago.

Moreover, management’s subdued outlook disappointed the market, and investors penalized SQ stock in the wake of the news.

Finally, the expansion of Square’s ecosystem also means that SQ will face increased competition. Square must now compete with many well-capitalized companies, including the global online-payments company PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL ), transaction-processing leader Visa (NYSE: V ) and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV ), which is shaping up to become a global- payments giant.

Therefore, the owners of SQ stock need to decide whether the company has potentially diversified way too much away from its core business of payment processing.