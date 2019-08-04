4 Cheap Gold Stocks to Buy Now

Global equities are trying to hold steady on Thursday amid ongoing worries about the U.S.-China trade fight after Beijing unleashed a competitive currency devaluation earlier this week. President Donald Trump has responded, explaining on Twitter (of course!) That he is not thrilled with the strong dollar and the Federal Reserve’s resistance to deeper interest rate cuts.

Both sides seem to be digging in for a long fight — and that’s bolstering precious metals to multi-year highs. After all, the weapons of choice in the battle are abuses of the fiat currency system as more and more of the global bond market trades with negative yields.

After years of neglect and stolen attention from bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, gold and silver are back in the limelight. And many mining stocks are extremely cheap after being left out for so long. Here are four worth a look right now:

Gold Stocks to Buy Now: IAMGOLD (IAG)

IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG ) shares are pulling back hard today, down over 16%, presenting a nice buying opportunity after an impressive near-80% rally off of its late-May lows. A lowering of forward production guidance and the reporting of some soft numbers is responsible for the pullback — but are all based on backward looking data that is set to change as underlying gold prices push higher.

The company will next report results on Nov. 6 after the close. When the company last reported on Aug. 7, a loss of three cents per share missed estimates by two cents on an 11.1% decline in revenues.

Yamana Gold (AUY)

Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY ) are going vertical, nearly doubling off of the lows set in late May to return to levels not seen since early 2018. An extended push here back to the 2016 highs would be worth a gain of roughly 70% from here. Back in July, the company announced a pre-feasibility study for its Agua Rica project in Argentina which increased proven and probable gold reserves by 12%.

The company will next report results on Oct. 24 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of a penny per share on revenues of $348.2 million. When the company last reported on July 25, earnings of two cents per share matched estimates on a 6.4% rise in revenues.

B2Gold (BTG)

Shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: BTG ) stock are breaking up and out of a sideways consolation range going back to 2016, rising nearly 60% off of the lows set in late May to return to its post-IPO highs set back in 2012 and 2013. The company continues to expand operations at its facilities in Nicaragua and Colombia.

The company will next report results on Nov. 5 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of five cents per share one revenues of $349.2 million. When the company last reported on Aug. 6 earnings of five cents beat estimates by two cents on a 10.3% rise in revenues.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC ) stock are extending higher, furthering a push off of their 200-day moving average, returning to the highs set in 2016. The company was among the names listed by Barclays analysts as likely to enjoy a price multiple rerating by the market amid a bull market in gold and silver. Higher prices allow for margin expansion and the restarting of investment in mining facilities. That, in turn, will boost output and further margin expansion in a virtuous cycle.

The company will next report results on Nov. 6 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of six cents per share on revenues of $898.5 million. When the company last reported on July 31, earnings of six cents per share beat estimates by three cents on an 8.1% rise in revenues.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.