Advanced Micro Devices Stock Poised for More Gains

Today was an exhilarating day for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) stock holders, with the AMD share price climbing more than 3% in a single trading session. You won’t typically find me accumulating shares of any asset after a gain of this magnitude, but I might just make an exception for this super-solid company.

Still, it will take some justification for me to consider buying AMD stock at the current level given it has been as low as $17 this year.

Perhaps a close look at the latest developments will shed some light on whether the AMD share price has room for appreciable growth even after a huge green candlestick is drawn on the daily chart.

The Reason for the Risin’ in AMD Share Price

So, why did AMD stock price jump after tanking for several consecutive days? It’s all basically a relief rally: Lisa Su, the CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., denied reports that she plans to leave the company and join IBM (NYSE: IBM ). Evidently, technology news website WCCFTech had published an article titled “Exclusive: Lisa Su Considers A Role Beyond AMD and Prepares A Successor,” claiming that there were sources to corroborate the rumor that Su intended to take over Ginni Rometty’s roles as President and CEO of IBM.

This gossip was quickly dispelled when Su took to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ), posting, “Just for the record, zero truth to this rumor. I love @amd and the best is yet to come!” That tweet was enough to push the AMD stock price up several points, and currently it stands at a 63% gain year-to-date.

As I see it, the rumor of Su’s departure should never have put pressure on the AMD share price in the first place. When it comes to gossip, I like to turn the old adage on its head: “Sell the rumor, buy the news.” Sometimes the market will irrationally dump shares of a perfectly good company due to a mere rumor, thereby providing more clear-minded traders an opportunity to accumulate shares in anticipation of the actual facts coming to light.

Trade War Easing Could Bolster the AMD Share Price

If you subscribe to the belief that the tariff battle between the United States and China won’t go on forever, then I believe a stake in AMD stock is as valid a bet as any. Chipmakers have been hit extra hard throughout the trade war, and they’ll be prime candidates for an awe-inspiring rebound when all tensions are finally released.

I believe that we’ve already seen this in action, as the People’s Bank of China fixing the Yuan exchange rate at less than seven per dollar — usually an event that wouldn’t move the needle in the American stock market — was sufficient to induce euphoria in the NASDAQ and undoubtedly added fuel to the rally already sparked by Lisa Su’s tweet.

Still a Leader Among Chipmakers

Let’s not forget that AMD remains a strong contender in the semiconductor niche. The company’s Q2 earnings announcement revealed revenues of $1.53 billion, a decent beat considering the analyst consensus estimate was $1.52 billion. Perhaps more significantly, AMD’s revenues showed an increase of 20% compared to the previous quarter, demonstrating the type of growth that I look for when considering a long-term position.

Moreover, with the latest iteration of AMD’s Radeon graphics cards having been released on July 7 and its ultra-powerful second-generation Ryzen CPU set to be a game-changer, I have no misgivings in recommending AMD stock as a candidate for the number-one position amid the competitive but ever-lucrative global microchip market.

The Takeaway on AMD Stock

The AMD share price has already displayed signs of recovery from the depressed semiconductor market as well as the ongoing tariff war. There’s still room to reclaim Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s all-time high price, and I fully expect it to break through that barrier in the near future.

As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.