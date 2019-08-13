Keurig Dr Pepper CEO: Recyclable K-Cups Coming in 2020

Recyclable K-Cups are on the way and it won’t even take that long for them to get here.

Bob Gamgort, the CEO of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP ), says as much during an interview with Jim Cramer. According to the CEO, the company is planning to have the recyclable K-Cups in use across the U.S. by the end of 2020.

Gamgort notes that the plan is for the company to reduce its environmental footprint with the switch over to the recyclable K-Cups. He also points out that the company is already using these K-Cups in all of Canada and parts of the U.S, reports CNBC.

The desire for Keurig Dr Pepper to become more environmentally friendly comes as consumers call for less products that are non-recyclable. This is a trend that has been going on for years and large corporations are taking notice.

While recyclable K-Cups are one way to reduce plastic buildup, other companies are looking are more common items. This includes Kroger (NYSE: KR ) promising to no longer use one-time plastic bags by 2025.

Another push against plastic came from SeaWorld (NYSE: SEAS ) last year. The company no longer allows plastic bags or plastic straws at any of its amusement parks. Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Whole Foods also doesn’t use plastic straws in its stores.

The push to ban plastic goes back even further than just the last couple of years. California was one of the first to take a stance against the material back in 2014 when it passed a law than bans plastic bags.

