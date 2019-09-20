Roku News: Why ROKU Stock Is Falling Today

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) news for Friday about a “Sell” rating for the stock is hitting ROKU hard.

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

The sell rating for Roku stock comes from Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak. Wlodarczak only just initiated coverage of ROKU stock today and that “Sell” rating isn’t doing it any facors. In that same line, a price target of $60 per share is also ill Rokus news. It sits 55% below the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

So why exactly is Wlodarczak so pessimistic about ROKU stock? It all comes down to competition. Roku is going to be dealing with much more of that in the near future as more and more companies announce plans for their own set-top boxes.

The problem for Roku is that is has strong competitors in the market all making announcements recently. That includes Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) offering free Xfinity Flex streaming devices to internet customers. There’s also concerns from recently-announced streaming efforts being made by Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), reports CNBC.

While these concerns aren’t helping ROKU stock, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the general consensus among analysts. An average of 17 analysts are carrying an “Overweight” rating for the stock. They also have an average price target of $130.69, which is 2% below yesterday’s closing price for ROKU.

ROKU stock was down 18% as of Friday afternoon, but is up 311% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.