AI Stocks: Don’t Be Afraid of Artificial Intelligence — Invest in It!

I love my cell phone. I love the ability to check my email, access the internet, and, most importantly, talk to my friends and family with just the tap of a few buttons. And I’m far from the only one who uses one. 96% of Americans have some kind of cell phone, and 81% of Americans own a smartphone. So, it’s absolutely no surprise that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is still cranking out new iPhones.

Source: Shutterstock

But here’s what’s interesting … folks used to be afraid of phones. It’s a little hard to imagine nowadays, but it’s true! In fact, when telephones first came to market, there were preachers in Sweden who said the telephone was “the instrument of the Devil.” There were other people who were worried that evil spirits would get to them through the telephone lines.

And then back in the 1980s, when computers were first introduced, there were some big fears of those, too. This fear was so common that it was given a name: computerphobia. And now, we’ve got computers in the workplace … at home … Heck, you can even find a computer at a movie theater to buy your ticket.

There were also plenty of people who were afraid of the television, trains and even cassette recorders and VHS tapes. And, of course, who can forget Y2K? Many were terrified that a bug in a computer system would cause a worldwide shutdown of all computers and computer chips, basically anything technological, would bring the entire world to its knees — at exactly the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2000. Needless to say, that didn’t happen, but it sure had a lot of people scared. Nineteen years later, the technological sector is thriving and the uses are still multiplying.

So what’s one of the biggest technologies scaring folks today? Artificial intelligence (AI).

It’s not surprising, as even the scientists who create the AI programs are trying to figure out what it is and how exactly to use it. All those movies about killer robots that destroy humanity, like The Terminator, certainly haven’t helped.

Because people are still trying to figure out AI there are a lot of misconceptions about it out there. Possibly the biggest is that we’re getting close to those killer robots. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Scientists aren’t even close to building systems that think exactly like people do.

In fact, I used an artificial intelligence transcription software just last week to transcribe an exclusive event for my Platinum Growth Club subscribers, and it transcribed “bunny stocks” as “bunny songs!” So, I’m not too worried.

All that said, I do expect artificial intelligence to change the world. In fact, just a few companies are going to transform just about every major industry — like transportation, healthcare and retail, to name a few.

Let me explain …

Transportation

The future of transportation is self-driving cars. However, right now, none of the self-driving cars on the road are fully autonomous; they still need the driver behind the wheel to take over just in case something goes wrong. But with artificial intelligence, the car will be able to drive in any condition, so the drivers will be able to sit back and relax.

One big benefit of self-driving cars is safety. According to the NHTSA, 94% of serious car accidents were caused by human mistakes (i.e. texting, falling asleep at the wheel, drinking and driving, etc.). Out of that 94%, a whopping 1.25 million people died in those accidents. This equates to about 3,287 deaths a day! If you take out the human element, self-driving cars are expected to reduce car-related deaths by up to 94%. That would be more than 350,000 lives saved over the next 10 years in the United States alone.

Healthcare

Much like self-driving cars, robotic surgery is expected to be safer, as it also eliminates the potential for human error.

Retail

If you thought that robotic surgery is still years and years away, you’d be wrong. Last year, there were over 5,000 robotic surgeries internationally. This ranged from general surgery to neurology to even dental implants. One company has dominated this robotic surgery industry, and we bought in early in Growth Investor back in 2016. As of today, the stock is up in the triple digits — roughly 140%!

Artificial intelligence is set to be very beneficial to the retailers. For example, apparel retail stores will be able to create virtual fitting rooms so customers can see how an outfit will look without having to actually try it on. It can also help customers find items and have their questions on products answered quickly.

Even blue chip giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) is getting in on the artificial intelligence action. Back in April, the company unveiled its brand-new Intelligent Retail Lab (IRL), which uses artificial intelligence. This store includes cameras and sensors that can track inventory and even tell associates when meat has been sitting out for too long. This AI-powered store is already up and running in Levittown, New York, so you can check out all these retail applications yourself.

How to Play the Future of Artificial Intelligence

As you can see, artificial intelligence isn’t going to hurt humanity, it’s going to help it. So, I see no reason to be afraid; I see it as a great investment!

Now, there are many different investing angles to play this space. You can invest in a company that uses AI (like Walmart), or you can invest in the company that’s set to dominate the entire billion-dollar industry .

I call it: the AI Master Key. Think of it like a single key that can unlock any door in a giant building. In this case, it’s artificial intelligence.

We made 274% in Growth Investor on this stock back in January, and we’re investing in the stock again, as I am confident that this company will have a monopoly in this space. I told my subscribers to get “locked and loaded” on this stock before it takes off again. For all the details, as well as my special report, called The AI Master Key, which is available to you at no charge, sign up here. This stock is still under my buy limit price, making now the perfect time to buy in.

Click here for a free briefing on this groundbreaking innovation.

Louis Navellier is a renowned growth investor. He is the editor of four investing newsletters: Growth Investor, Breakthrough Stocks, Accelerated Profits and Platinum Growth. His most popular service, Growth Investor, has a track record of beating the market 3:1 over the last 14 years. He uses a combination of quantitative and fundamental analysis to identify market-beating stocks. Mr. Navellier has made his proven formula accessible to investors via his free, online stock rating tool, PortfolioGrader.com. Louis Navellier may hold some of the aforementioned securities in one or more of his newsletters.