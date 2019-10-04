As Always, Apple Stock Remains a Buy

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is arguably the best company on the planet. Apple stock has been a buy for decades and a few weak ISM reports are not going to change this fact. There still is much more upside from here.

Critics call it an iPhone company and they point out that they are losing steam in that department. While this fact is correct, AAPL is in the process of shifting sales focus to services, thereby reducing their dependency on upgrade cycles of phones.

Furthermore, they are putting more effort into wearables, which will undoubtedly become the new way we communicate. They are long overdue because most of us only really need a smaller wearable smart device like an Apple Watch. There AAPL has a strong start as they have millions sold already, and therein lies another set of upgrade cycles. The watches have a cheaper price point so more people will upgrade them more often and it’s an easier sell.

You’d be wrong to label me a perma-bull on AAPL stock as I can assure you that I trade it without any emotions. I personally do not like AAPL products and I definitely don’t think highly of Tim Cook. He is at best a marginal COO. AAPL would have done as well off even without a CEO since Steve Jobs untimely death.

I also think that Cook added over $100 billion in debt with almost nothing to show for other than financial engineering. I bet that Jeff Bezos would have found better uses for this cash that would have added a few verticals for new income streams — think AWS for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Apple Stock Remains a Buy as Always

Back to today’s point, Apple stock is still a safe bet for as long as the market-wide thesis is bullish. We have global central banks still 100% committed to inflating our economies. Add to it that politicians will do what they can to spruce up the economy in the U.S., and you get a bullish thesis that will not die so easily. I can never discount a black swan event, but shorting this momentum is easier said than done.



Click to EnlargeUnder this assumption I can go long AAPL stock now into its next earnings report. If my intentions are for the long term then I would only manage my risk after the binary earnings event later this month. Otherwise, I would place proper stops that match my time frames.

For example, on the daily chart, $215.30 and $211.50 are spots where I expect support. There is also stronger support close to $202 per share. It is important to note that there are two small 120 minute gaps to $209.7 and $206 per share which could come into play if markets continue with this sentiment crisis.

Another way I can get bullish Apple stock is by selling downside risk into what others fear. This way I won’t even need a rally to profit. For example, I can sell AAPL December $180 put and collect $2 for my efforts. So even if the stock falls 15% from here, I can still retain my maximum gains. Otherwise, I own the shares at a steep discount and won’t suffer losses until below $183 per share. To limit the downside risk I would sell a put spread instead.

As for the earnings outcomes, they are binary. We don’t know what management will deliver or forecast, nor do we know how traders will react to them. Even if they give us the P&L in advance we couldn’t guess if it opens up or down the next day. But often the stock rallies into the earnings, so starting long now may give traders the opportunity to enter and exit before earnings. Those who want to own it for the long term need not worry so much about timing. Take positions in tranches and all will be fine with time. It is a fact that those who owned Apple stock for decades have a ton of profits in hand.

Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Join his live chat room for free here.