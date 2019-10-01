Cannabis Stocks: We’ve Collected our First Cannabis Cash!

The first Green Monday payments are in the books and already my subscribers have pocketed their first gains.

Source: Shutterstock

Last week we launched my newest advisory — Cannabis Cash Weekly. This brand new service brings together two very different, yet lucrative investment concepts: growth and income.

My strategy harnesses the growth of cannabis stocks and combines it with the income available from covered calls. It is the perfect marriage for a volatile market.

The above-average volatility of cannabis stocks creates a unique situation that may not last forever. And that is why I decided to launch the new service now — to help investors take full advantage of the moneymaking opportunity.

And we’ve already been able to see the rewards. Last Wednesday we issued our first cannabis cash trade, and two days later we closed out for a big win. The trade itself resulted in a gain of 3.5%. To put the 3.5% into perspective, you have to consider that the annualized gain comes out to 638.8%! And income investors should definitely keep in mind how low dividend payouts and interest rates are today:

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD

(NYSE: The S&P 500 index is yielding just 1.85%.

The interest rate paid on a 10-year bond from the U.S. government is less than 1.7%.

And you have to wait an entire year to make that paltry return.

The Cannabis Cash Weekly payout of 3.5% was generated in only two days and is nearly twice the annual payout you would receive by lending the U.S. government money for 10 years. I would rather take my chances with the covered call strategy we use in Cannabis Cash Weekly than have my money tied up with the U.S. government any day of the week.

Our second cannabis cash trade was initiated last Thursday, and we were right back at it on Monday. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get another opportunity or two this week. Remember, the stock market will offer up unique money-making opportunities from time to time, for those willing to think outside the box.

I know many investors think this is impossible or extremely difficult to do … or is extremely risky. But those are just myths. That is exactly what we have in front of us today and why I am so excited to have launched my newest product.

The truth is, you can earn instant cash with a simple income approach … and add thousands of dollars to your account — virtually anytime you want.

If you’re interested in learning how to consistently deposit cash into your account, you must check out the full details of my new strategy.

Matthew McCall is the founder and president of Penn Financial Group, an investment advisory firm, as well as the editor of Investment Opportunities and Early Stage Investor. He has dedicated his career to getting investors into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being “first” gave Matt’s readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA), +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), +611% in Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (LNGLY), +324% in Bitcoin Services (BTSC), just to name a few. If you’re interested in making triple-digit gains from the world’s biggest investment trends BEFORE anyone else, click here to learn more about Matt McCall and his investments strategy today.