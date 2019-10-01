Drone Delivery News: UPS Wins First FAA Approval on Broad Scale

Drone delivery news for Tuesday includes UPS (NYSE: UPS ) getting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for flights.

According to UPS, the FAA has given it Part 135 Standard certification, which will allow it to operate a drone airline. This makes it the first company to receive such certification from the FAA.

UPS notes that this drone delivery news means that it will be handling a few different types of shipments. At first, the company will be sending its drones off to help with deliveries to hospitals. However, it plans to expand this further to include shipments on other goods as well.

The approval from the FAA will allow UPS to do something interesting with its drones. The shipping company will be allowed to have its drones fly beyond the sight of the operator. This allows for further deliveries and opens up more possibilities for shipping options.

“Our technology is opening doors for UPS and solving problems in unique ways for our customers,” David Abney, CEO of UPS, said about the drone delivery news. “We will soon announce other steps to build out our infrastructure, expand services for healthcare customers and put drones to new uses in the future.”

UPS isn’t the only company that is looking to expand drone deliveries. Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA ) is planning to start up its own drone delivery service this month as well. The pharmacy is teaming up with Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Wing Aviation for a test run in Christiansburg, Va.

