The Panic in Roku Stock Might Be Over

With September in the rear-view mirror, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) investors can breathe a sigh of relief. After hitting an all-time high of $169.86 near the start of the month, ROKU plummeted. The stock closed below $100 on Sept. 27. Hit by investor panic, the selloff was a series of sharp drops, including a single day when the stock lost 19% of its value.

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Now sitting near $104 — and having pieced together several days of modest gains — the streaming video stock seems to have stabilized. Or is this just a pause before the rout continues?

If the selloff is actually over, now would be the time to consider buying ROKU. Even with increased competition, the company is sitting in a pretty enviable position.

What Happened in September?

Going into September, investors were bullish on ROKU. In August, the company delivered earnings that beat expectations by a wide margin. Analysts had been expecting a loss of 22 cents per share, but Roku reported a loss of just 8 cents per share. It also beat expectations on revenue, delivering $250 million for the quarter, up 59% year-over-year. The company reported it had hit 30.5 million active users during the quarter, showing 39% growth compared to last year. And it added 1.4 million from the previous quarter. Those users were also spending more, with average revenue per user at $21.06, up $2.00 from the previous quarter.

The monster quarter resulted in a gain of over 20% for Roku stock, and analysts were referring to it as a “runaway train.” The train continued to gain steam into the start of September. When it closed at $169.86 on Sept. 6, ROKU had posted growth of over 450% on the year.

Then the selloff began. It started quietly enough as a correction, but on Sept. 10, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) announced the $4.99 monthly price of its Apple TV+ streaming service. Investors panicked, sending ROKU down over 10%.

On Sept. 18, the Roku stock price was hammered by a double whammy that really set off alarm bells for investors. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) unveiled a new Portal TV device, hardware that connects to a TV for video calls but also lets users watch streaming video content from various services. And Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) announced it would give free Infinity Flex streaming boxes to internet-only subscribers. Roku stock dropped nearly 14%.

Then on Sept. 20, Pivotal Research Group released an investor note calling ROKU overvalued despite the slumping stock price.

“We see dramatically more competition emerging that will likely drive the cost of OTT devices to zero and put material pressure on advertising revenue,” Pivotal Research noted.

That resulted in the biggest drop yet in an already horrible month for ROKU, knocking it down 19% in one day.

Is the Panic Over for ROKU?

There were definitely some bad news items in September that have the potential to hurt Roku. Apple TV+ pricing isn’t really one of them, because Roku hosts streaming services on its platform. Owners will be able to watch Apple TV+ on Roku hardware. Free hardware may cost some sales, but Roku streamers start at $39.99 so the barrier is not big for consumers to buy one anyway, and the Facebook Portal TV is likely to be a niche device. Besides, Roku is integrated into a growing number of TVs, so some of those Comcast and Facebook users will be plugging their devices into a flat-screen that still offers Roku capability. At this point, ROKU holds 39% of the U.S. market for video streaming devices, and that’s not going to change overnight.

In addition, Roku has been very successful at monetizing its user base, taking a cut of subscriptions to streaming services and rapidly growing its advertising revenue. That ad revenue from the U.S. market alone is projected to hit $422 million this year and grow to over $632 million in 2020.

At this point, analysts are cautiously optimistic about Roku stock. Of those polled by CNN Business, 10 have ROKU as a “buy” with five “holds” and two who recommend selling. Their median 12-month price target of $138.50 has considerable upside, although few see a return to the pre-September crash levels. Things have been relatively quiet on the Roku stock price front since last Friday, especially in comparison the free fall of September.

We seem to have reached the point where the panic is over, and the strong position of ROKU in the streaming market will lead to cooler heads, and a recovery.

As of this writing, Brad Moon did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.