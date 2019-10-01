Microsoft Stock Is Still a Good Pick for One Type of Investor

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) stock may have become a victim of its success in many respects. Many investors came back to Microsoft because it decided to move away from its image as a PC company and fully embrace the cloud.

Source: gguy / Shutterstock.com

However, this has become well-known, and it appears that most of the gains from Microsoft’s recovery are already reflected in MSFT stock. Still, although its growth looks set to slow, MSFT remains well-positioned to serve a specific type of investor well.

MSFT Is Not Yet a FAANG

I said in a recent article that Microsoft should take its place among the FAANG stocks. When CNBC host Jim Cramer came up with the original “FANG” designation, Microsoft’s PC business was declining.

Times have changed. Today MSFT is a cloud company. The growth metrics of its cloud business, Azure, reflect its popularity and show that it poses a competitive challenge to Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) AWS. Moreover, an academic study by researchers at Gonzaga University and Florida Gulf Coast University confirm the benefits of Azure for large and small firms.

MSFT Stock Is Now Fairly Valued

Nonetheless, Microsoft stock is not yet a FAANG stock. Moreover, the recovery of MSFT has become old news. InvestorPlace columnist Vince Martin stated that the owners of MSFT stock who “expect the next few years to look like the last few likely will be disappointed.” I agree 100%.

Trading at a forward price-earnings (PE) ratio of 23.3, MSFT has achieved what most would consider a fair valuation. The company’s success in the cloud has helped to return it to double-digit-percentage profit growth. As a result, Microsoft stock should perform well over the long-term.

MSFT Is Well-Suited for Risk-Averse Investors

The dividend yield of MSFT stock, at just under 1.5%, is below the S&P average, so its dividend will probably not motivate many investors to buy the shares.

But the strong record of Microsoft stock over the last several years makes the shares appealing to conservative investors. MSFT is no longer the growth name that it was during the PC era. However, its re-emergence as a cloud company has made it one of the stronger “keep you rich” stocks.

Analysts, on average, expect its earnings to rise by 10.3% in this fiscal year and 13.4% in 2020. Over the long-run, I think investors can expect Microsoft stock to increase, on average, by similar percentages every year. Moreover, even though its dividend seems modest, the tech conglomerate will soon join the prestigious club of companies that have raised their dividends for 25 straight years.

Furthermore, along with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ), it is only one of two companies to hold a coveted AAA credit rating. Given the recent troubles surrounding JNJ stock, MSFT could become the only AAA-rated stock before too long. That, along with its current growth and stability, makes it arguably the safest individual stock in existence.

With its market cap now at about $1.06 trillion, the law of large numbers will preclude MSFT from delivering the exponential growth it saw in the heyday of Windows or even during its recent re-emergence as a cloud company. However, for investors wanting slow, safe growth and a growing cash return that beats the bank, Microsoft stock is a good pick.

The Bottom Line on MSFT Stock

MSFT’s days as a fast-moving growth name are in the past, but it remains well-positioned to serve conservative investors well. As everyone knows, Microsoft has made a comeback as a cloud company, enabling MSFT stock to achieve the world’s largest market cap.

Unfortunately for the owners of Microsoft stock, businesses, traders, and academics all understand that. Consequently, investors can no longer look at MSFT as an emerging stock.

However, it looked poised to continue increasing its earnings at double-digit-percentage rates. Also, though its dividend yield lags the S&P 500, its growth, which has already continued for 15 years, looks set to continue for years or possibly decades to come. For investors looking for a high degree of safety and growth, few equities can compete with MSFT.

As of this writing, Will Healy did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned stocks. You can follow Will on Twitter at @HealyWriting.