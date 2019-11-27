Kohls Black Friday Hours 2019: 6 Things to Know

Kohls (NYSE: KSS ) is preparing for Black Friday when it will offer massive discounts to shoppers.

Here’s what to know about Kohls Black Friday hours 2019 for those risking the madness.

Almost as if it’s a trend, Kohls is joining other retailers by offering Black Friday deals early.

That includes a collection of discounts available through its website today.

However, the retailer will also be opening the flood gates for Black Friday deals well before Friday.

This will have it kicking off its Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving.

It will start at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday to make sure employees don’t have a chance to enjoy their dinner that day.

The retailer will also be staying open throughout the night to make sure customers can stop in whenever for its deals.

Kohls Black Friday hours 2019 are in line with many other retailers. The current trend is to offer deals earlier and earlier to entice shoppers with special offers. That holds true again this year as Black Friday infects Thanksgiving.

