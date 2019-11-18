Back in August, I wrote a column suggesting that Micron (NASDAQ:MU) stock looked like a solid long-term buy because of the emerging applications for 5G technology. This will spur demand for their dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips.

Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

The words “long-term buy” were apt. In late September, MU stock fell nearly 4% in a single day despite solid fiscal fourth-quarter earnings. Although the company beat analysts’ expectations, it was the third consecutive quarter in which the company showed a year-over-year decline in sales and earnings.

Furthermore, analysts forecast that MU will continue to show declines in those two key metrics for the next two quarters.

Semiconductor stocks are notoriously cyclical. And Micron stock is stuck in a down cycle. It’s a simple case of too much supply and not enough demand. However, as I said back in August, the company has positioned itself to benefit from the coming 5G revolution. Plus, Micron just recorded a first by turning a profit in the midst of a downward cycle for chips. That should be encouraging news for investors.

This was a sentiment reinforced by Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra who said of the earnings report, “Micron delivered fourth-quarter results ahead of expectations, capping a fiscal 2019 in which we executed well in a challenging environment, significantly improving our competitive position, and returned cash to shareholders through share repurchases.”

Three Reasons Micron Is Worth a Look

5G Is Creating Opportunities for Micron

The 5G revolution will be “vast and fast”. And Micron Technology, spearheaded by its DRAM chips and NAND flash storage, is a key part of what will be a transformative digital architecture. The simple reality is that Micron is one of only three DRAM manufacturers worldwide. That makes the funnel pretty small for companies looking to exploit the benefits of 5G.

MU Is Not Putting All Its Eggs in One Basket

Maybe a better way to say this is that Micron is attempting to redefine the basket. The company is creating a new memory chip, the 3D Xpoint. This chip will provide properties of both DRAM and flash. The benefit to Micron is that the company should be able to benefit regardless of which memory technology is in higher demand.

Working with 5G Partners in Five Key Areas

Data is at the heart of the 5G revolution; specifically, the secure connection of data at all points. That will require massive quantities of data and storage. And Micron provides both. There are five key applications (mobile edge computing, autonomous and connected cars, the industrial IoT, networking and cloud deployment) providing a bullish long-term outlook for Micron.

In a nutshell, every 5G device will require some combination of DRAM and NAND memory. Smartphone capacity will require nearly double their current amount. In fact, Samsung recently released a Galaxy Note 10 phone that had 12-gigabytes of DRAM. Autonomous vehicles may require up to 100-gigabytes of DRAM. And artificial intelligence (AI) servers may require over five times the DRAM of today’s enterprise servers.

Where Is Micron Stock Headed?

InvestorPlace contributor Bret Kenwell recently made a case that MU stock may be looking to push past its 2019 high set in September. With many chipmaker stocks on the rise, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), it may be a sign that the chip trough is about to reverse.

Unfortunately, investors won’t get a sense of that until Micron reports earnings and that won’t happen until the end of December. Investors who are looking for stocks to benefit from a potential Santa Claus rally will have to decide if now is the time to buy Micron stock.

As a trader, I would stay away from Micron. As an investor, I would be looking to buy. The 5G revolution is already underway. And the thing about semiconductor stocks is that demand is often a lagging indicator. We won’t know that demand is up until it’s already happened.

Is the market beginning to price that in? It may be, which is why I’m still bullish on the long-term outlook for Micron stock.

As of this writing, Chris Markoch did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.