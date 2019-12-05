5 Chinese Stocks to Buy for the Big 2020 Rebound

The bull thesis on Chinese stocks going into 2020 is surprisingly simple.

China is a strong growth economy, supported by secular urbanization and digitization trends, as well as a rapidly expanding consumer middle class. But, this strong growth economy hit some turbulence over the past two years amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. Heading into 2020, those trade tensions are easing. As they have, China’s strong growth economy has rebounded back into “growth” mode.

The data here speaks for itself. The OECD’s Composite Leading Indicator (CLI) reading for China — which dropped every month throughout 2018 and in early 2019 — has improved month-over-month for eight straight months, while it has also returned to year-over-year growth over the past two months for the first time since early 2018. Also, China’s Manufacturing PMI rose sharply in November to above 50 for the first time since April, meaning that China’s manufacturing economy is finally expanding again. And, retail sales trends have stabilized over the past few months, including sustained robust growth in the e-commerce sector.

Overall, China’s economy is showing signs of life again, thanks to easing U.S.-China trade tensions. These trade tensions should continue to ease in 2020. China doesn’t want to stop its economic rebound. U.S. President Donald Trump doesn’t want to upset the apple-cart in an election year. Thus, continued trade war de-escalation should propel a sustained rebound in China’s economy throughout 2020.

This sustained rebound should create a rising tide that lifts Chinese stocks higher in 2020.

With that in mind, I’ve put together a list of five Chinese stocks that I think are positioned to be the biggest winners in the rising Chinese tide of 2020.

Chinese Stocks to Buy for 2020: Alibaba (BABA)

The best Chinese stock to buy for 2020 is Chinese internet giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ).

Everything is going right for Alibaba right now. Revenue growth rates are stabilizing, after several quarters of rapid deceleration, as China’s consumer economy picks up steam again amid easing trade tensions. At the same time, the company’s less developed cloud and adjacent technology businesses are gaining scale, so their profit margins are moving higher. This is providing a lift to Alibaba’s overall profit margins, which are improving for the first time in several years.

All of these positive dynamics should persist in 2020. U.S.-China trade tensions should continue to ease. As they do, China’s consumer economy will pick up steam. Alibaba is at the heart of that consumer economy. Thus, this consumer economy boost should help stabilize Alibaba’s revenue growth rates in 2020. Meanwhile, margins should keep improving as the company’s new businesses only get bigger and become more profitable.

Against this favorable backdrop, BABA stock still trades at just 27-times forward earnings. This company grew revenues by 40% last quarter, and the fundamentals are improving. As such, this stock is just too cheap heading into what could be a blockbuster year for the company.

JD.Com (JD)

Next on this list of Chinese stocks to buy for 2020, we have Alibaba’s little brother in the Chinese e-commerce market, JD.Com (NASDAQ: JD ).

The bull thesis on JD stock for 2020 is similar to the bull thesis for BABA stock. China’s consumer economy has been slowing for the better part of the past two years thanks to easing U.S.-China trade tensions. Those trade tensions are finally de-escalating, and should continue to meaningfully de-escalate into 2020 as neither side wants to up the trade war ante. Easing trade tensions in 2020 will breathe life back into China’s consumer economy, which will create a rising tide for all Chinese consumer stocks.

JD stock looks particularly good heading into this 2020 Chinese consumer stock boom. That is, JD’s revenue growth rates and profit margins are both meaningfully improving heading into 2020. Thus, this company already has a ton of operational momentum. That operational momentum will couple with favorable market conditions next year to super-charge this company’s growth narrative.

As that happens, JD stock will head higher, because shares simply remain too cheap considering the long-term profit growth potential here.

Weibo (WB)

Often labeled as the Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) of China, social blogging platform Weibo (NASDAQ: WB ) looks poised to have a big 2020 wherein the company’s growth trajectory rebounds in a big way and WB stock runs significantly higher.

Weibo has been hit hard over the past two years by slowing growth across the entire Chinese digital ad landscape. Long story short, the Chinese digital ad market was red-hot for several years, and in order to accommodate all this growth, supply in the digital ad market increased dramatically. But, amid increasing geopolitical and economic uncertainty, Chinese companies have reeled in their digital ad spend over the past two years. This demand reduction has coupled with a supply glut to create pricing, revenue and margin headwinds for all digital ad players, Weibo included.

Amid this market slowdown, though, Weibo has maintained impressive engagement growth, and ad dollars always follow engagement. Thus, all Weibo needs to turn its growth narrative around, is for Chinese companies to re-up their digital ad spend.

It looks like they will do just that in 2020. Economic conditions across China are improving. Geopolitical uncertainty is waning. Corporate confidence should rebound. So should capital spending trends. As capital spending trends rebound, corporations will simultaneously re-up their digital ad spend.

This will lead to a revenue and margin rebound at Weibo, and that revenue and margin rebound will spark a big rebound in WB stock.

Bilibili (BILI)

The bull thesis on Chinese social video platform Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI ) is very similar to the bull thesis on Weibo. That is, a digital ad market rebound in 2020 should spark a big rally in both BILI stock and WB stock.

Much like Weibo, Bilibili has been hurt by digital ad market headwinds over the past few quarters, as revenue growth has slowed amid slowing digital ad spend across all of China. But, the Bilibili platform continues to grow by leaps bounds, attracting users left and right because of its video-first value prop in an increasingly video-dominated online world. Last quarter, Bilibili saw its user base grow by nearly 40% year-over-year.

Ad dollars always follow engagement. Bilibili has the engagement. Thus, once Chinese companies re-up their digital ad spend, a lot of those digital ad dollars will find their way onto Bilibili’s platform.

Chinese companies should re-up their digital ad spend in 2020, as global trade tensions ease and the economic outlook improves. Bilibili’s revenue growth rates will consequently improve, too. At the same time, profit margins are finally starting to stabilize here, and improving ad demand trends in 2020 should sustain margin expansion.

Big picture — Bilibili’s revenues, margins and profits should all march higher in 2020, and all that upward momentum should push BILI stock higher, too.

Vipshop (VIPS)

Last, but not least, on this list of Chinese stocks to buy for 2020 is Chinese online discount retailer Vipshop (NYSE: VIPS ).

Vipshop has staying power in the Chinese e-commerce market as the de-facto off-price leader. If there is one thing that consumers are always attracted to, it is low prices. Thus, so long as Vipshop can maintain dominance in the off-price channel, the company will forever remain an important part of the Chinese e-commerce landscape.

Also of note, dominance in the off-price vertical for Vipshop ensures that, when the Chinese e-commerce market rebounds in 2020 thanks to easing trade tensions and rebounding consumer confidence, Vipshop’s revenue growth rates will rebound, too. At the same time, profit margins will improve, too, since the company is hyper-focused on reducing expense and driving positive operating leverage (which should happen in 2020, when revenue growth rates should improve).

Ultimately, in 2020, Vipshop will be powered by accelerating revenue growth and improving margins. That’s a winning recipe that should drive both profits and VIPS stock higher.

