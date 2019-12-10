Beyond Meat Stock Looks as If It Has Hit Its Final Wall

All the statistical models in the world aren’t going to help investors figure out stocks like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ). The maker of plant-based burgers made a splashy debut as a public company in May, skyrocketing more than 160 percent, the best IPO performance in more than two decades. Unfortunately for holders of Beyond Meat stock, the good times didn’t last.

Source: calimedia / Shutterstock.com

In August, BYND cratered after the El Segundo, Calif.-based company announced a secondary offering of 3.25 million shares. Worries about additional dilution continued to weigh-down Beyond Meat when the lockup period restricting insider sales expired even though the company reported its first quarterly profit.

Now that Beyond Meat stock has tumbled more than 50 percent over the past three months. Wall Street analysts see better times ahead. The median 12-month price target of the 13 analysts that follow BYND stock is $106, more than 40 percent over where it currently trades. About 30 percent of the company’s float is held by short-sellers, making it highly volatile.

Don’t Be Tempted By B eyond Meat Stock

Nonetheless, investors should take a pass on BYND even if they have a high tolerance for risk.

The plant-based meat market is becoming increasingly crowded. Rival Impossible Foods began selling its Impossible Burgers in grocery stores earlier this year after a successful partnership with Burger King.

Tyson (NYSE : TSN ) , which was a BYND financial backer, debuted its Raised & Rooted line-up of “fake meat” products this year, including burger patties and chicken nuggets. Smithfield, the largest pork processor, unveiled its Pure Farmland soy-based breakfast patties, meatballs, burgers, and pre-seasoned protein starters in September.

Chicken processing giant Perdue took a slightly different tact with its Chicken Plus products, which “hide” vegetables in the nuggets and tenders that are targetting the same health-conscious consumers as the “purely” plant-based alternatives. Nestle and Kellogg (NYSE : K ) also entered the market. Others are sure to follow as well as lab-grown meats.

Standing out in a Crowded Market

BYND CEO Ethan Brown has done an excellent job marketing his company, signing deals with Costco (NASDAQ: COST) to sell an 8-pack of its Beyond Beet burgers for $14.99 at select stores.

Beyond Beef also is available at other retailers, including Walmart (NYSE: WMT ), Target (NYSE: TGT ) , ShopRite, and Publix. Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN) last month began selling a Beyond Beef breakfast sandwich at its 9,000 locations. Yum Brands’ (NYSE: YUM ) KFC and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) are both testing Beyond Beef menu items.

Not surprisingly, Brown has indicated that BYND plans to amp up its promotions and discounts given the rising competition. Keep in mind that giant retailers like Walmart, Target, and Costco groceries are a loss leader. They likely negotiated steep discounts before Bynd’s products ever reach their shelves. The same holds for the restaurant chains.

The Bottom Line on Beyond Meat Stock

Finally, as many of my InvestorPlace colleagues and nutritionists have noted, plant-based proteins aren’t necessarily that much healthier than conventional meat.

Indeed, as Prevention magazine notes, 4-ounce beef burgers have about four times less sodium and fewer calories than both Beyond Burgers and Impossible Burgers of comparable size. While I get that people who buy fake meat also have legitimate ethical concerns about the treatment of animals, plant-based meat becomes a tougher sell without significant health benefits.

From that point of view Beyond Meat may be worth all it is ever going to be worth right now.

Jonathan Berr owns a small position in Costco.