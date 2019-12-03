Should You Ring the Cash Register with CVS Stock In December?

As we enter the final month of the year, I’d like to discuss the short- and long-term outlook for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS ), the integrated pharmacy healthcare company. Year-to-date, CVS stock is up almost 15% and most of the gains have come in recent weeks.

With over a network of more than 68,000 pharmacies that serve 4.5 million customers daily, the Rhode Island-based company is currently the largest pharmacy healthcare provider in the U.S. I find CVS to be well-positioned for the country’s evolving demographics and the potential transformation of the U.S. healthcare system. Therefore, I regard CVS stock a solid long-term pick. However, there might be some short-term price weakness in the stock as investors may decide to take money off the table.

How CVS Stock’s Q3 Earnings Came

CVS n Nov. 6 reported higher-than-expected third-quarter profit. Total quarterly revenue increased 36.5% YoY.

Many of our readers will well remember that a year ago, CVS completed the acquisition of Aetna, the third-largest U.S. health insurance company by membership and revenue. In its quarterly report, management emphasized that revenue growth was primarily driven by the impact of this acquisition.

Earnings per share increased 6.4% to $1.84, 7 cents ahead of estimates. The group also raised the full-year earnings forecast to a range of $6.97-$7.05 from $6.89-$7.00.

Sales grew 36.5% to $64.81 billion vs. the expected $63.03 billion. And for the quarter, net income increased 10.0% YoY.

When CVS Health reported its Q3 earnings, investors analyzed its three main segments: Pharmacy Services (over 70% of sales come from it); Retail/LTC; Health Care Benefits (recently established).

Let’s take a look at each segment.

How CVS Makes Money

These three separate segments provide the group with diversified sources of revenue, earnings and cash flow.

The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services to employers, health plans, and government employee groups as well as government-sponsored programs.

In November, the segment posted better-than-expected operating profit. Total quarterly revenue increased 6.4% YoY, mostly due to brand name drug price inflation as well as increased total pharmacy claims volume.

The Retail/LTC segment fulfills prescriptions for medications, provides patient care programs, sells general merchandise, and offers healthcare services through walk-in clinics. Total quarterly revenue increased 2.9% YoY.

Another way to think about this segment is the two parts to a CVS store, that is, the front retail section and the rear pharmacy section. Front-store sales represents approximately 21.5% of total Retail/LTC segment revenue.

With the acquisition of Aetna, CVS Health established a new Health Care Benefits segment, which would be the equivalent of the former Aetna Health Care segment. This segment now provides a full range of insured and self-insured medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services.

Total revenue and operating income showed robust growth in this segment, too.

Long-Term Tailwinds for CVS Stock

Growth in Retail Pharmacy: Most consumers know CVS Health as one of the largest pharmacies in the U.S. Yet with its Aetna health insurance unit, Caremark PBM and retail pharmacies, the group has also become a vertically integrated stock, providing a wide range of services and products.

The company now operates a growing and profitable pharmacy segment, filling over a billion prescriptions per year. Going forward, CVS Health is expected to provide medical services within these store locations.

Minute Clinics: CVS currently has more than 1,100 walk-in Minute Clinics within those pharmacies, staffed by nurses and physician assistants. Minute Clinics, which started in 2000, have become the largest operator of retail health clinics, seeing patients for minor treatments, like flu shots, as well as advice on topics like weight loss and smoking cessation.

Management is also working to create “HealthHUB” pharmacies nationwide. The program is currently in pilot phase. However, the group plans to have 1,500 locations operating by the end of 2021.

In other words, there is further potential to combine CVS’ current dense local footprint with the health care benefits and services offered by Aetna.

Healthcare Industry and Demographics: We all get sick occasionally or have friends and relatives who may need treatments for chronic illnesses. Moreover, according to the Census Bureau, in about 20 years the elderly will outnumber children for the first time in U.S. history. That means the country will need more healthcare facilities and drugs. Therefore, in 2020, I expect all three segments to continue to contribute strongly to CVS Healthcare bottom line.