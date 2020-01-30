A ‘Stuck’ Intel Stock Finally Broke Through $60. Now What?

Over the past two years, shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) tried really hard to break through the $60 level. But, time and time again, Intel stock kept getting turned away at $60, for a variety of reasons ranging from market share erosion to valuation concerns to slowing global semiconductor demand. Stuck, it scared off many investors.

But, in late 2019, I wrote that Intel stock was finally in a position to break through $60. In early 2020, shares did just that. Then, on the heels of a blowout fourth quarter earnings report, which underscored that global chip demand is meaningfully rebounding, Intel stock soared to just below the $70 mark last week.

In other words, thanks a strong fourth quarter print, INTC stock has gone from unable to break the $60 level, to challenging the $70 level. Is it time to take profits? Or should you stick with the rally?

I say stick with the rally. Here’s why.

Fundamentals Look Good

Intel’s fundamentals are improving, and will continue to improve throughout the rest of the year.

Those blowout fourth quarter numbers exuded strength across the board. The data-centric business rebounded in a big way, led by recharged data center demand. The PC business has come back, too, lifting sequential revenue growth acceleration from 0% in Q3, to 8% improvement in Q4. Amid these rebounding demand trends, gross margins stabilized, and operating margins expanded for the first time in 2019.

In other words, Intel’s Q4 numbers underscored that, after a rough 2019, global semiconductor demand is rebounding. Against this favorable backdrop, Intel is resuming its growth mode.

All of this should continue for the balance of the year.

Global semiconductor demand will continue to rise because trade tensions will continue to ease and central banks globally will continue to inject stimulus into their economies. As global semiconductor demand rises, Intel will finally start to leverage new product innovations and expansions to defend its market share — which has been under attack from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ). Specifically, Intel in 2020 will: Launch a new data-center Xeon AI chip, dubbed Cooper Lake; Launch nine new 10-nanometer chips, after its first few 10-nanometer chips in Q4 saw strong demand; and, Build out various data-center adjacent products, the sum of which are already on a strong growth ramp.

Consequently, in 2020, Intel’s demand trends will remain robust. That will power sustained healthy revenue growth, which will allow for gross margin stabilization and operating margin expansion. Healthy revenue growth on top of margin expansion will power strong profit growth. And, strong profit growth should provide firepower for Intel stock to move higher.

Intel Stock isn’t Overvalued

Critical to the INTC bull thesis is that, even up near $70, Intel stock isn’t overvalued … yet.

Intel stock still trades at just 13.5 times forward earnings. That’s pretty cheap. The market average forward earnings multiple is up near 17x. So is the average forward earnings multiple across the semiconductor industry.

Bears will argue that INTC deserves this lower multiple because of reduced growth prospects. That’s not entirely true. Across the semiconductor industry, the average projected long-term earnings growth rate is about 12%. YCharts data shows Intel’s projected long-term earnings growth rate is about 8%. So, yes, Intel is projected to grow at a slightly slower pace than peers.

But, what Intel lacks in growth, it makes up for in stability (unlike other semiconductor companies, this company almost never sees its revenues and profits take that big of a hit), cash flow (Intel has an impressive 5.6% free cash flow yield), and income (INTC stock features a 1.8% dividend yield, which is unusually large for semiconductors).

Net net, then, Intel stock has as many favorable characteristics as any other semiconductor stock, if not more. Given that the company is getting back into growth mode, there’s no reason that shares shouldn’t start to trade at a more appropriate forward earnings multiple near 17x.

Consequently, throughout 2020, Intel stock should power higher thanks to multiple expansion and steady profit growth.

Bottom Line on INTC Stock

INTC stock finally broke through the critical $60 level. Now, it’s challenging the $70 mark. I think it’s fairly likely that shares push through $70 within the next few months, thanks to rebounding semiconductor demand trends and improving investor sentiment. Ultimately, I’m sticking with the rally here.

As of this writing, Luke Lango was long INTC.