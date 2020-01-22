Think of the extraordinary change someone born in 1900 could have seen over a long life.

As a child, they would see horses in city streets … and grow up to see those streets full of cars.

They would see the invention of the radio … the airplane … the fax machine … air conditioning … personal computers … and so much more.

I believe those of us who live the next 30 years will see a similar set of changes .

We’ll see the world change more rapidly than any other group of people in history.

The way we work, play, travel, bank, receive healthcare, and entertain ourselves will look completely different than they do now.

Large new industries will be created at a pace we’ve never seen before.

These new industries will demolish old industries at an unprecedented pace. And it’s all thanks to The Law of Accelerating Returns .

If you’re on the right side of this law, you’re virtually guaranteed to make a fortune.

If you’re on the wrong side of this law, you could lose your job and the value of your investment portfolio could crater.

Here’s how it works …

Accelerating returns — which are also called “exponential progress” — differ from conventional progress in a MASSIVE way.

You see, conventional progress — the kind of advancement ingrained in the minds of most people — is like going for a walk. You take one step, you advance one step. After taking ten steps, you are ten steps away from where you started. Pretty simple, right?

Well, exponential progress — the kind taking place in technology labs and businesses RIGHT NOW — radically changes the equation … and radically accelerates the pace of change we see in the world.

Exponential progress multiplies in power and scope with each step .

It’s critical for investors to understand this if they want to position their 2020 portfolios for outsized returns.

Exponential progress “snowballs” and builds on itself. It ensures that each new step is larger than the one before. Specifically, the progress made in a step is DOUBLE the amount of progress made in the step that came before it.

For example, if you make exponential progress while taking a walk, you take one step. Now double that … and your second step is the equivalent of two regular steps.

Now double that again … and your third step is the equivalent of four regular steps. Your fourth step is the equivalent of eight regular steps, and so on.

By the time you get to the 10th step, your step is the equivalent of 512 steps!

And by the time you get to the 20th step, your step is the equivalent of 524,288 steps!

Walking doesn’t actually work that way, of course, but knowing the difference between linear growth and exponential growth instantly sets you apart from your fellow investors and gives you a huge advantage over them. It can set you up for big gains and literally make you millions of dollars over the coming years.

When a small number grows at an exponential rate, the first stages of growth aren’t incredible. The extraordinary growth happens at an “inflection point” in time … when the exponential growth begins to snowball and makes things change at stunning rates.

This rapid increase in the rate at which the world is changing has stunning business and investment ramifications. The world around us is changing at never seen before speeds … and catching many people off guard.

For example, over the last few decades, it took an average of roughly 20 years for the typical Fortune 500 company to reach a market capitalization of $1 billion.

In 1998, Google reached a $1 billion market cap in just eight years, which was considered incredible.

By 2004, Facebook had done it in just five years.

By 2009, Uber had done it in under three years.

In 2012, virtual reality firm Oculus did it in less than two years.

As you can see, it’s taking less and less time to generate incredible wealth . Investors are enjoying the benefits.

Incredible industry shifts used to take 20+ years to play out. Now, they are playing out in less than five years.

The stage is set for carefully selected, high-quality stocks to go up 300%, 500%, and even 1,000% over the next couple of years.

That’s why I am so excited to join forces with my good friend and fellow InvestorPlace colleague Louis Navellier. We’ve built our careers using different methodologies to identify big winners. We’ve combined my big picture “top down” approach with Louis’ quantitative, numbers-driven “bottom up” style.

We’ve unveiled our thoughts on 2020 and what you need to do to set yourself up for what we both expect will be a major year for stocks.

