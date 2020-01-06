SmileDirectClub News: SDC Stock Gleams 22% on Walmart Deal

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC ) news for Monday includes a deal with Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) that has SDC stock heading higher.

The SmileDirectClub news about a deal with Walmart has the former providing exclusive products to the latter. This includes an electronic toothbrush, toothpaste, teeth-whitening options, and more.

What the deal with Walmart doesn’t include is SmileDirectClub’s liners for straightening teeth. This is likely due to the fact that it has other non-exclusive deals for the products with both CVS (NYSE: CVS ) and Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA ).

While the teeth straighteners aren’t at Walmart, this is still a massive deal for SDC stock. It has the company’s products now showing up at the more than 3,800 Walmart locations throughout the U.S., reports The Motley Fool.

It’s also worth mentioning that SmileDirectClub is considering opening its own shops inside of Walmart locations. This is currently only aiming for WMT stores in Canada, but it’s possible it could come to the U.S. as well. It would be one way to further strengthen its brand and get its teeth liners out to more potential customers.

This SmileDirectClub news could be the sign of a positive change for the company. Recently, it has been struggling following a less than stellar IPO near the end of 2019. Still, the company isn’t sure enough to update its 2020 guidance after making a deal with Walmart.

