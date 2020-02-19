Bulls and Bears Can Both Look for Profit in Freeport-McMoRan

The arguments for bullish trading aren’t exactly a secret in today’s market. Yet, some might argue the case for bears is also growing stronger by the day. But when it comes to Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX ) stock, both camps of investors should look to critical support of another kind before acting. Let me explain.

Source: MICHAEL A JACKSON FILMS / Shutterstock.com

Mining outfit Freeport has an ace up its sleeve which bullish investors are rightfully excited about. It’s the electric vehicle or EV market. Most of us might think of the name Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) when it comes to this growing and increasingly important space. Importantly though, the industrial metal copper is critical in the design process. That’s great news for Freeport-McMoRan.

Continued adoption of electric vehicles supports a longer-term tailwind for the metal and in turn, the possibility of higher prices. And as the market’s largest copper producer, Freeport stands to benefit as rising prices pass through to the company in the form of increased profits.

Bulls vs. Bears

The company has made significant strides over the past few years in cleaning up its balance sheet. Combine that with its inexpensive multiple in today’s “moderate price” copper environment, and there’s definite reason to believe FCX shares could enjoy some “vroom, vroom” of their own in the coming years.

On the other hand, Freeport-McMoRan stock bears aren’t without arguments for why shares should head lower.

At the macroeconomic level, sustained and increasing demand for copper could be derailed in the event of a global recession or simply if weakness in Asian markets continues to persist. And while EV growth bodes well for Freeport, copper is also well-correlated to cyclical turns in the economy due to its many other industrial applications. As such, a downturn would most likely hurt Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport may also have a problem at the top. As InvestorPlace’s Vince Martin recently noted, a recent Reuters’ interview with CEO Richard Adkerson expressed interest in acquisitions and new mines instead of returning value back to shareholders in the event of higher cash flows. That’s a concern for many investors.

Long story short, Freeport’s history with leveraging a good market position isn’t the best. The company’s aggressive move into the oil and gas market nearly a decade ago almost proved Freeport’s undoing. Costly acquisitions compounded by a top in energy prices took years to unwind. And many longer-term shareholders are still deep in the red.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Monthly Chart

Source: Chart by TradingView

So, who can you trust when it comes to investing in Freeport-McMoRan stock? I’d argue this is one situation where bullish and bearish investors could both find profitable positions. However, as the monthly chart illustrates, this is a name for monitoring only.

Since bottoming out four years ago, shares of Freeport have taken a turn for the worse. A bullish up-channel formed in 2016 failed in the summer of 2018. The initial weakness has been compounded by a bearish channel that’s developed in FCX. Worse, January appears to have formed a lower-high pivot on heavy volume against longstanding resistance.

The long-term downtrend line dates back to the highs in front of the collapse in energy prices and the company’s aggressive missteps into that market. Needless to say, it remains an important technical barrier.

How to Trade FCX

For investors sensing a continuation of the bearish trend, I’d suggest waiting for January’s low to be broken and confirmation of a lower-high to be in place. Allowing for some modest wiggle room, $10.48 is the spot where I’d look to pull the trigger. For positioning however, an intermediate and out-of-the-money bear put spread is the preferred strategy due to its defined and reduced risk characteristics.

Alternatively, bullish investors also maintain a reason to see better days ahead. If shares can clear April’s high of $14.47, both lateral resistance of the past several months and FCX’s long-term downtrend will be broken. At the same time, the current channel low could wind up being a key higher-low in stock price relative to Freeport’s 2016 bottom.

Again, waiting for price confirmation looks like a smart approach versus entering early in today’s more questionable trend. Here, I’d like to see shares rally above $14.58. Likewise, going to Freeport-McMoRan’s options market and smartly spreading the risk using a similar, but bullishly positioned call vertical is my approach of choice.

Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s management do not currently own positions in any securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional options-based strategies and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits.