Canopy Growth’s Future Is Still Very Bright

Markets responded favorably to Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ) after the company reported strong revenue growth and decent gross margin numbers. The struggling firm also posted operating expenses falling. Although Canopy is the best positioned to ride out the storm, investors need to dissect the results with greater scrutiny.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, Canopy reported revenue growing 62% from the previous quarter to 123.8 million CAD. Gross margins improved by 800 basis points (bps) year-over-year to 34%. But free cash flow (FCF) fell 20% year-over-year to negative 359.6 million CAD. Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was a loss of 92 million CAD but still up 42% from the prior quarter.

CGC stock rose from below $20 to around $22 after the results because expenses fell, sales grew and gross margins rose. Although the EBITDA loss pulled its gross cash balance from 2.7 billion CAD to 2.3 billion CAD, investors are betting Canopy will widen its market share lead. The company estimates its market share in retail is 22% of the Canadian recreation market. Its medical market grew to 76,700 patients. On its conference call, Canopy said that oil and soft gels account for over 60% of its Canadian medical sales.

Though it will happen slowly, investors may speculate that medical cannabis sales will grow as its European market develops. Strong sales in Germany are encouraging. And in the United States, Canopy said that “we achieved an important milestone with online sales at first and free branded hemp-derived CBD products beginning in December 2019.”

Slow Medical Cannabis Sales

Business-to-consumer revenue grew 16% sequentially, helped by an 11% increase in same-store sales. But Canadian medical sales grew by just 5% quarter-over-quarter. Germany helped lift Canopy Growth’s international medical sales by 3% quarter-over-quarter. It benefited from “supply gaps created by a regulatory hold on products of another vendor.” This suggests that if competitors sort out supply issues, sales in the region may remain in the low single-digits.

To commit to the delivery of 40% gross margins in the near term, Canopy is limiting share-based compensation. In the quarter, this expense fell sharply from 92.9 million CAD in Q2 to 61.7 million CAD in Q3. The staff cuts will result in a 30% to 40% decrease in share-based compensation for fiscal-year 2021. But the total stock compensation expense will still cost the company 125 million CAD to 150 million CAD annually.

Canopy’s inventory increasing 81 million CAD from last quarter should concern investors. About a fourth of that increase is due to its hemp harvest in the U.S. and from acquisitions. Still, the company needs to keep inventory at low levels — just enough to cover demand.

Other Risks to CGC Stock

Deleveraging its facilities may disrupt operations in the near term. Expanding in the U.S. as the market opens up will require fine-tuning the distribution channels. Canopy will mitigate that risk by focusing on hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD). Plus, its capital investments are minimal. Building brand awareness in the U.S. will have minimal operational risks. Its First & Free and BioSteel are just a few brands getting launched in the U.S.

Assuming the following metrics in a 5-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model, CGC stock has a fair value just below $27, 23% above its recent closing price.

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 13%-15% 14% Terminal Revenue Multiple 11x-13x 12x Fair Value $23.51-$30.51 $26.89 Upside 7.4%-39.4% 22.90%

Canopy Growth stock probably peaked for now but the stock should find support at $20. Stock Rover assigned a high sentiment score of 77. Valuations, though, are still a concern:

CGC Industry S&P 500 Value Score 35 34 74 Price-to-Earnings N/A N/A 25.2 Price-to-Sales 26.1 2.6 2.4

Cannabis investors should continue to hold CGC stock. It has billions in cash and expenses are down sharply. Market share growth will lift gross margins and will keep this company in the lead over the competition.

