Nio Could Soon Revisit the Elusive $10 Mark

Sadistic as always, the stock market has teased Nio (NYSE: NIO ) shareholders multiple times with the hope of reaching and holding the psychologically significant $10 level. Indeed, Nio shares briefly touched the ten-buck mark in September 2018 and then again in March of last year, only to buckle soon afterwards.

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Nio’s narrative is ongoing. I believe that one strong push could send the stock into the double-digits realm for good. It might be one major catalyst or a confluence of factors, but persistence could pay off big time.

Nio shareholders just need to withstand the volatility and hold on for the ride.

Treat Yourself to a Lottery Ticket

I don’t consider myself much of a gambler, but I particularly enjoyed Luke Lango’s speculative “10 Strong Lottery Ticket Stocks That Could Soar in 2020.” The very first item on his list is Nio stock, and Lango presents a more-than-fair argument that Nio is a ticket worth buying even if you’re not a thrill seeker.

If you don’t mind me showering you with bullet points, I’d like to recap some of his primary points in favor of a Nio rebound:

With U.S.-China trade tensions evidently easing and the People’s Bank of China seemingly following in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s ultra-accommodative footsteps, the Chinese economy may be poised for a recovery (the coronavirus from China notwithstanding).

The Chinese government has, at long last, ceased cutting subsidies for electric vehicles.

While Nio’s delivery volumes contracted every month during the first half of 2019, the company’s delivery volumes have actually picked up in recent months.

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA

(NASDAQ: The company’s new vehicle launch could boost the NIO stock price. Specifically, I am referencing the release of the EC6 SUV.

More Financing, And Just in Time

In practically every article written about Nio in 2019, the phrase “cash burn” would pop up (I’m as guilty as anyone). Verily, I can’t deny that a lack of positive cash flow has dogged Nio for quite a while.

The automaker’s balance sheet issues appear to have some recent relief, however, in the form of a few sizable cash infusions. Nio’s admittedly precarious financial situation saw some alleviation in the form of $100 million in “private placements,” as financiers like to call them. Encouragingly, the convertible debt notes will bear zero interest. Even more encouragingly, Nio announced at the time that “[t]he company is currently working on several other financing projects.”

Nio wasn’t kidding about that, as it turns out, as the company announced a new $100 million offering barely a week after the first $100 million came in. The latest offering also bears zero interest, so we now have a running total of $200 million in interest-free private placements. That’s not a bad start for 2020.

Will this be enough to completely solve Nio’s financial issues? Don’t count on it, but it’s a good sign that some moneyed financiers trust the company’s prospects enough to put hundreds of millions of their dollars on the line. At the very least, Nio should receive a timely cash injection — no interest, but very interesting.

My Takeaway on Nio Stock

I won’t lie to you: Nio stock has a tough road ahead. The path to $10 will be littered with false starts, but I believe it will get there. And when it does, Nio will be a lottery ticket worth its purchase price and then some.

As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.