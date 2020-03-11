Intel Stock Is Poised to Outperform on Chip and AI Developments

I’m convinced that Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) stock is poised to outperform rival AMD (NASDAQ: AMD ) and the broader market over the longer term. Its increased parity with AMD in the semiconductor space alongside its superiority in the vital field of AI are core reasons behind my bullishness in Intel stock.

Add to that the fact that Intel is looking to exploit all of the major, rapidly growing trends in technology, and it’s spending enough on R&D to do so effectively.

Intel Is Catching Up With AMD on Performance and Price

According to ExtremeTech, Intel will cut its per-core price for its Cascade Lake chips for servers. The price reduction increases the value of Intel’s chips and represents “part of Intel’s overall response” to AMD’s server chips.

Meanwhile, on the desktop chip front, Intel is cutting its prices and introducing hyperthreading to all of its new chips. According to the tech website Engadget, Intel’s new desktop chips “should be competitive with Ryzen 9 chips both in terms of performance and price,” The publication added, however, that Intel’s new desktop chips are “likely to be much more power-hungry” than AMD’s offerings. And the website noted that AMD will release new chips “as early as Q3.”

Although I’m far from an expert on desktop computer chips or desktop computers, I find it hard to believe that power consumption would be a huge consideration for most buyers. Given the low price of electricity in most areas and chips’ relatively low power consumption, I think chips’ performance and selling price are likely much more important considerations.

Further, as I discussed in the past about Intel, the company’s brand strength with end users and its ability to partner with PC makers are major advantages for it over AMD. Consequently, I think that, as long as Intel’s products have similar performance to AMD when it comes to cost and performance, it will be able to at least avoid losing further market share to its smaller rival.

Intel’s Compelling AI Strategy

Intel’s chips are proving to be popular with AI developers, and it expects its upcoming Cooper chips to “enable AI systems to be trained up to 60% faster than their predecessors.” Moreover, as I wrote in a previous article on AMD:

“According to Analytics India Magazine, AI chips made by Habana are four times better than graphics processing units (GPUs)for supporting AI. The website quoted experts as saying that Habana’s chips have superior memory to GPUs, and that a great deal of memory is needed for AI.”

Analytics India reported that Habana’s AI chips had been great and were “only second to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) in some categories.” Now it appears that Intel may be about to overtake Nvidia as well. Specifically, Intel, in collaboration with Rice University, has reportedly been able to radically increase the speed of its Xeon chips, which are used for AI training. As a result, Xeon is now “3.5 times faster than Nvidia Tesla V100 GPUs in AI deep learning.”

Furthermore, in an interview with Forbes, Intel CEO Bob Swan states that he’s thinking about taking action based on the big picture. Specifically, he is ensuring that the company is exploiting the main, huge trends in technology. This includes trends like the Internet of Things, 5G and, of course, AI. He repeatedly emphasized the importance of AI and said it’s “built into” the company’s “design thinking and implementation.” In addition to this objective, Swan is looking to help all of Intel’s customers digitalize.

Consider that the company spends more than $13 billion per year on R&D. Meanwhile, AMD spent a little more than $1.5 billion on R&D last year.

The Bottom Line on Intel Stock

More signs have emerged that Intel is catching up with AMD when it comes to the price and performance of its server and desktop chips. Intel looks poised to become the leader when it comes to AI chips. As a result, Intel stock, trading with a trailing price-earnings ratio of 12, looks ridiculously cheap.

Long-term investors should buy the shares at this level.

