These Are the Positive Catalysts That Will Push TTD Stock Higher

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD ) has multiple, strong, positive catalysts that should drive TTD stock much higher over the medium-term and the long-term.

I believe that one of the company’s most important positive drivers will be Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) decision to stop sharing a great deal of user data. Two others will be the growth of connected TV (CTV) advertising and, of course, the proliferation of digital advertising.

As I noted in a column published on Feb. 21, Google “made it harder for advertisers to target consumers based on their web surfing history.” As a result, most advertisers, publishers, and ad networks will find it very difficult if not impossible to show users ads based on the websites they’ve visited.

Consequently, the prices that many web publishers can charge for their ads are likely to drop, increasing their incentive to use programmatic ad services like The Trading Desk. And since The Trading Desk likely already has a huge amount of data on most consumers and it can obtain new data all the time from its customers, it can effectively use ad targeting strategies and charge advertisers more than it has in the past.

Connected TV Advertising

The revenue from ads delivered to connected TVs (CTV) has been booming. Given the high number of smart TVs sold and the rapid growth of cord-cutting, that’s not surprising.

The Trade Desk has been exploiting that trend, as the company’s revenue from CTV doubled in 2019 and it expects its CTV sales to double again this year, its CEO, Jeff Green, said on its Q4 earnings conference call on Feb 27.

Green noted that the company has even managed to launch, in partnership with Disney (NYSE: DIS ), CTV ad sales for live sporting events. As more live events move to CTV, the growth of The Trade Desk’s revenue from that source will likely meaningfully accelerate.

Researchers from Group M, part of the giant ad agency WPP (NYSE: WPP ), predict that digital ad spending in the U.S. will jump about 11% this year, reaching $326 billion. The firm added, “internet-related advertising is now unambiguously the most important medium globally.”

The strong growth of digital advertising should continue and even accelerate as more ad dollars move away from traditional TV and radio and onto the internet (including CTV). Of course, The Trade Desk will greatly benefit from those trends.

Valuation and the Bottom Line on TTD Stock

The Trade Desk’s price-sales ratio of 20 is a bit hard to stomach, and it’s not a great time to buy a high-valuation stock on Wall Street.

Still, unlike many of the high flyers in the tech sector, the company is solidly profitable, and its forward price-earnings ratio of 70, based on analysts’ average 2020 earning per share estimate, isn’t terribly stratospheric.

Plus, analysts, on average, expect the company’s revenue to increase a solid 32% this year. And importantly, The Trade Desk’s market cap is only $10 billion, giving the shares plenty of room to climb.

I believe that long-term, growth-oriented investors should devote a small portion of their portfolios to TTD stock.

