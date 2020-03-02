WEN Stock Ticks 2% Higher on Wendy’s New Breakfast Menu

Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN ) new breakfast menu has WEN stock ticking higher on Monday.

The new breakfast menu from Wendy’s has it offering some unique customization options to customers. That includes the ability to add a fresh egg to any sandwich, as well as bacon. An example of this is the Breakfast Baconator.

Customers that are looking for something different can also try out the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. As the name implies, this is a white meat chicken breast topped with whipped honey butter in between a biscuit.

Another item joining Wendy’s new breakfast menu is the Frosty®-ccino. This is a cold brew coffee that customers can have enhanced with either chocolate or vanilla Frosty creamer.

The biggest challenge for WEN stock will be having its breakfast compete against rivals like McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ) and Restaurant Brands International’s (NYSE: QSR ) Burger King. It will also need to grow the overall share of breakfast customers.

David Henkes, the senior principal at Technomic, said the following to CNBC about the growing breakfast market.

“As restaurants, and especially when you talk about a breakfast war, you tend to be competing for consumers that are already breakfast consumers. The challenge is to expand that pie.”

It’s also worth pointing out that Wendy’s new breakfast menu isn’t just limited to those stopping by before work. Customers are also able to have items from the menu delivered to their homes thanks to an agreement with DoorDash and GrubHub.

WEN stock was up 2.01% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.