3 High-Growth Trends to Invest In Now

Heading into this year, I was passionate about getting a very important message in front of investors.

It was my thesis that the next decade would not only be the most innovative in history, but that the stock market would experience its largest gains ever.

The start of 2020 — as brutal as it has been — reminds me of 1990. Stocks had already been in a bull market for eight years when the ball dropped on 1989 and ushered in the new decade. Most experts believed the bull market was over and that the 1990s would be a lost decade.

Boy, were they wrong.

The 1990s went on to become one of the greatest decades for stocks. Little technology companies you’d never heard of became household names. Dell Computer — now Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ) — gained over 91,000% during the 1990s. The biggest gains of the decade were driven by a plethora of new technologies centered around the internet and personal computing.

Today, we are now three months into the 2020s and stocks are in a similar situation. We entered the decade on the back of a 10-year bull market, only to slide quickly into a bear market.

Most people don’t realize this, but the Dow did something similar in 1990. It fell by 19.5% — essentially a bear market — to start the decade before powering higher. I believe we will look back at the current sell-off and see it as the last great buying opportunity before a booming decade.

Where to Look Now

The selling is creating buying opportunities in investment trends that won’t slow due to the pandemic. In fact, they could even accelerate due to the changing global landscape. Let’s take a look at a few …

Robotics: According to the editorial board at Science Robotics, robots could be an alternative to humans when it comes to certain healthcare tasks. Especially during a pandemic. Robots could collect lab results, automate lab tests, and help disinfect the patient rooms. In China, it was deemed too dangerous for humans to make critical deliveries of medicine and food into infected areas, so the country turned to robots.

Genomics: The future of healthcare will be based on advances in both technology and medicine. The latter will rely on the field of genomics. In the coming decade, it will be the norm to have your genome sequenced. This information will help create personalized medicine for each patient, as well as help speed up the creation of new drugs.

The response to the coronavirus is a great example of how medicine is evolving. In 10 years, this type of pandemic would not be an issue. The combination of artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and genomics would create a vaccine within days.

Tele-everything: The biggest change to our lives throughout this ordeal has been the self-isolation. Either through a government mandate or by choice, most people around the globe are staying inside and not going about their normal activities. This has led to a work-from-home, school-from-home, and even workout-from-home situation.

The companies behind this trend are here to stay. When the pandemic is over, people will go back to work, school, and their local fitness facilities. But the “tele-everything” trend is not going away. In some circumstances, it is more convenient than what we were accustomed to. Everything from software companies to one of my favorite stocks, Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC ), to online education will be pushed to grow faster and quicker after the pandemic.

Even though a lot of the stocks in these trends have been beaten down in the last month, the trends themselves are not dead. Nothing — I mean nothing — in life goes straight up. When it comes to the stock market, the strongest trends will hit speed bumps … but those bumps offer investors opportunities.

Let me be straight with you. If you want to be wealthy, you must buy into high-growth, long-term trends. And to make the BIG money… you need to buy when everyone else is selling.

That day is today.

