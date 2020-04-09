UAL Stock Remains a Wait-and-See Situation

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL ) stock may have reached a bottom. But does that make shares a buy? Not so fast! The legacy carrier isn’t out of the woods yet. The coronavirus from China (COVID-19) continues to materially affect the airline industry. Plus, what’s to say air travel will return to normal once the COVID-19 outbreak peaks in the United States?

Things may look less bleak, but uncertainty remains for United Airlines and its peers. Granted, the recent stimulus bill does provide significant support to shore up their finances. But considering the potential terms and conditions of this federal aid, it could mean minimal upside for shareholders entering the stock today.

On the other hand, buying UAL stock at the bottom could be a smart move. Wall Street has largely discounted legacy carriers due to this black swan event. But there’s a difference between a smart contrarian bet, and a foolish “go against the crowd” play. In the case of United, I’m leaning towards the latter.

So, what’s the verdict? Let’s dive in, and see whether shares are a buy at the bottom, or if it pays to take a wait-and-see approach.

Up in the Air For UAL Stock

It’s debatable whether the COVID-19 outbreak has peaked in the United States. But if you go by recent stock market price action, you’d think we’ve already flattened the curve. Since late March, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY ) has rebounded more than 20% from its lows.

Airline stocks have also joined in on the fun. Since the passing of the $2 trillion CARES Act stimulus bill, UAL stock has rebounded more than 30% from its 52-week low, from $17.80 per share to $24.02 per share at the close April 6. Is this just a short-term boost thanks to investors calling a bottom? Or will the economic affects of the outbreak be less dire than predicted?

For airlines, that remains to be seen. You could say its all up in the air regarding their future prospects. What do analysts think? J.P. Morgan’s Jamie Baker believes 2021 revenue for the airlines will be 25% below 2019 levels. Yet, he doesn’t see that as a reason to be bearish on United Airlines shares.

The analyst maintains his “overweight” rating on the stock. Why? Baker sees United and its rival Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL ) having greater upside potential, if business travel rebounds faster than vacation travel. Baker also credits United’s progress on its prior turnaround efforts as a reason why the carrier is a more solid airline play than say, American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ) stock.

CARES Act and United Airlines Stock

The larger issue with UAL stock isn’t whether airline revenues will quickly rebound. It’s whether the carrier has the means to ride the current situation out and avoid Chapter 11. As InvestorPlace’s David Moadel discussed March 30, the carrier is expected to make significant cuts to its flight capacity this month.

A 68% reduction in domestic capacity and a 90% capacity cut for international flights. Add in the fact the airline has yet to furlough any of its employees, and it’s tough to see how they can survive the massive cash burn.

Yet, the CARES Act may provide enough support to help United avoid the worst. The bill includes $25 billion in payroll grants to incentivize airlines to not furlough their workers. This aid could come with strings attached. Based on what’s discussed in the bill, the U.S. Treasury has the option to request equity ownership/options in the airlines that accept the grants.

However, labor unions and the Democratic Party are critical of this condition. They believe airlines will choose the bankruptcy instead of giving up equity for aid. From the shareholder’s perspective, neither one looks like a great outcome. If airlines choose Chapter 11, the common stock in United Airlines would likely fall to zero. If the airline gives the U.S. Treasury equity ownership in exchange for payroll grants, shares could be diluted, minimizing upside.

Granted, a nickel of something is better than a nickel of nothing. Diluting UAL stock (giving up upside) in exchange for aid offers better prospects than Chapter 11. But this situation alone demonstrates the uncertain upside of this and other airline stocks.

Bottom Line: Wait This One Out

In today’s market, many high-risk names offer massive potential upside. If and when COVID-19 ceases to impact the economy. But while airline, casino, retail, and restaurant stocks could be great contrarian plays, it pays to do your homework. Chances are most of the names in these industries will recover. Just not all of them.

And in this situation, that’s especially the case. Instead of trying to “predict the unpredictable,” it may pay to take a wait-and-see approach with UAL stock.

Thomas Niel, contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single-stock analysis for web-based publications since 2016. As of this writing, Thomas Niel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.