Why the Post-Earnings Dip in AMD Stock Is a Prime Opportunity to Profit

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) has seen profit-taking this week after it reported solid earnings for the first quarter. But don’t let all the register ringing get you down. AMD stock had already fully recovered from last month’s crash ahead of the report, so a lot of the good news was priced-in. The dip is well-deserved and does nothing to dim the brightness of one of the best-looking stocks on the Street.

Let’s dig into the numbers and breakdown the price action. Then I’ll share which options strategy I like for playing AMD moving forward.

Earnings In-line, Forecasts Downplayed

For the first quarter, the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker raked in adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents on revenue of $1.79 billion. Analysts were forecasting profits of 18 cents a share on sales of $1.78 billion. But while the company matched on earnings and slightly beat on revenue, its second-quarter guidance fell short of the Street’s sales expectations. Analysts were looking for sales to grow to $1.92 billion, but the company only targeted $1.85 billion.

The company declined to provide an earnings forecast for the quarter, but it did say it expects full-year revenue to grow approximately 25% compared to 2019. Given the massive uncertainty surrounding how the novel coronavirus will impact product demand, the fact that the company expects such rosy top-line growth is a big positive.

AMD Stock Charts

AMD stock entered this week as one of the best-acting equities on the Street, and Wednesday’s 3.33% drop has done nothing to mute the enthusiasm. The weekly chart still offers a strong uptrend that sits a stone’s throw from record highs. If you want a reason for caution, there is a momentum divergence in the RSI indicator suggesting the rate of gain is slowing. I’m overlooking the infraction for one simple reason. The rally from October to January was so relentless and had the stock gain so much (+93%) that it was virtually guaranteed the next advance would be smaller. What counts for me is the fact that the RSI is firmly in the bull zone at 59.

Nonetheless, if you wanted to make a slightly less aggressive bullish bet as a result of the divergence, I wouldn’t blame you.

All major moving averages are pointing higher, and the current upswing packed some seriously large bullish candles. Furthermore, on a relative basis, AMD was one of the first tech stocks to return to its highs. It’s a leading stock in a leading sector. You bet against that at your own peril.

The daily trend echoes the strength seen in the larger time frame. Wednesday marked the third consecutive down day, but AMD is still above a rising 20-day moving average and hasn’t yet broken below a prior support zone, so the short-term uptrend is still very much intact. Ever since the stock bottomed in mid-March, any weakness has been a gift. And I don’t see why the current dip is any different.

If you want confirmation that the retracement is ending, you can wait for a break of a previous day’s high, or at least a break of intraday resistance. Given the bevy of stellar earnings reports after hours on Wednesday, I won’t be surprised if the tech sector and AMD jump out of the gate on Thursday morning, though.

Naked Puts

Although implied volatility has retreated after earnings, options premium remain pumped enough to merit a naked put play. The stock price of AMD is still cheap enough to keep the margin requirement minimal, and thus the return on investment attractive.

The trade you should consdier? Sell the June $44 put for $1.00.

You can think of this trade in one of two ways. First, you’re betting AMD stock sits above $44 at June expiration. If it does, then you keep the $100 received per contract. Second, you’re obligating yourself to buy 100 shares per contract at an effective purchase price of $43. If the put expires worthless, you keep the $100. If it expires in-the-money, then you have to make good on your promise and buy the stock.

But given its solid fundamentals and relative strength, I don’t think acquiring shares at that price is a bad idea anyway.

