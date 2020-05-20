Is American Airlines Really Bound for Bankruptcy?

Contrarian investors like to buy stocks when the overall sentiment is pessimistic. If that’s your approach to investing, then American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ) would undoubtedly fall into this category. Indeed, pessimism and fear are at fever-pitch levels surrounding AAL stock at the moment. In fact, a particular group of traders are actually betting that American Airlines will file for bankruptcy in the near future.

This state of affairs might have been unimaginable six months ago. Yet, the spread of the novel coronavirus has changed everything. The demand for air travel has been decimated by stay-at-home mandates. But should AAL stockholders really be concerned about the bankruptcy buzz?

Sour Sentiment

Some market participants have suggested that the economy is returning back to normal. This might be true to some extent, but not all segments of the economy are recovering at the same pace.

In truth, there are industries that will take a long time to recover to their pre-coronavirus levels. And unfortunately for AAL stockholders, the aviation industry appears to be among these industries.

Even the ultra-patient investor Warren Buffett, whose favorite holding time is “forever,” gave up on the airline industry. In a highly publicized and perhaps unexpected turn of events, the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) CEO sold a large quantity of his airline shares.

Buffett’s shares of AAL stock were included in that massive selloff. The Oracle of Omaha didn’t provide much specific guidance for investors, though. Buffett did, however, say that “The airline business, and I may be wrong, and I hope I’m wrong, changed in a major way.”

He’s probably not wrong. At around the same time as Buffett’s airline-shares dumping, Boeing (NYSE: BA ) Chief Executive David Calhoun made a dire prediction. He claimed that it will take up to five years for the airline industry to return to how it was prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Is Chapter 11 Inevitable?

Calhoun also made the financial headlines by predicting that by the end of 2020, a major airline will “most likely” have gone out of business. This bleak outlook, coming from the chief of Boeing, should send shivers down the spine of AAL stockholders.

While it’s true that Calhoun didn’t mention American Airlines by name, it’s hard not to think of that particular company. As InvestorPlace contributor Thomas Niel suggests, American Airlines’ rate of cash burn is staggering:

“This airline alone anticipates losing $70 million a day through June. In other words, over $2 billion a month, or $6 billion a quarter. Losses are expected to come down this summer, but will still be in the billions per month.”

Niel recommends a wait-and-see approach with AAL stock, but not everyone is willing to be patient with this embattled company. Berenberg analyst Adrian Yanoshik concisely explains the trading community’s main issue with American Airlines, saying, “I could give you other reasons, but when you peel the onion back on those sub-reasons, they tend to end up with: They have more debt.”

That’s $34 billion worth of debt, to be specific. It’s more debt than any of the other major American airline companies have. And, it’s causing a certain group of financial traders to wager that American Airlines will, indeed, go bankrupt.

Traders of credit default swaps, if you can believe it, have placed the likelihood of American Airlines defaulting at almost 100%. Within a span of three months, the price of five-year credit default swaps on American Airlines have increased by over 4,000%.

So, if you choose to buy AAL stock now and hold it for the long term, you’re basically betting against those traders. And against Warren Buffett, whose track record isn’t too shabby.

The Takeaway on AAL Stock

Unless you have the wisdom of Warren Buffett or the sophistication of credit default swap traders, you might just want to avoid the stock altogether. There are plenty of other companies to look at now, many of which aren’t at risk of bankruptcy.